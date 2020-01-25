LeAnn Rimes Opens Up About Her 'Interesting' Blended Family with Eddie Cibrian & Brandi Glanville

LeAnn Rimes is revealing her secret to maintaining a happy blended family.

Speaking with PeopleTV at the 2020 MusiCares event in Los Angeles on Friday, Rimes shared that the key was “working on herself” before navigating her new family.

In 2011, the singer married Eddie Cibrian, who shares sons Mason, 16, and Jake, 12, with former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville.

On Friday, Rimes, 37, said it wasn’t until she spent time on herself that she was “able to feel confident and secure in my own self and then everything around me changed.”

Rimes added that “you have to consider everyone’s feelings and you have to allow people to have them and you can’t take them personally,” admitting it’s much “easier said than done, but at least we shoot for that.”

Despite challenges, the artist said her family is “good” and isn’t “what you would normally think” a blended family would look like.

“Nobody’s fighting, nobody’s doing anything weird… it’s interesting, the kids are older now, it’s fun,” she said. “The kids are happy and that’s all that matters.”

The whole “modern family” spent Christmas together, Glanville revealed in an Instagram post last month.

“Merry Christmas #modernfamily,” the 47-year-old reality star wrote in the caption for the snap, which featured herself, Cibrian, Rimes, Mason, Jake, and some other family members.

Glanville later clarified on Twitter that she didn’t spend the entire day with Rimes and Cibrian, but asked to take a group photo while she was picking up her sons.

“I just want to make this clear I did not spend Christmas Day with my ex, his wife & family,” she wrote on December 26. “Had I been invited I would have. I was simply picking up the boys car still running in the driveway & asked to take a quick pic.”

The mom of two later added in another tweet, “I love everyone in that pic I just don’t want it getting twisted.”

Cibrian filed for divorce from ex Glanville in 2009, after going public with his relationship with Rimes. Two years later, Cibrian and Rimes tied the knot.

The 62nd annual Grammy Awards are broadcasting live from Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.