Leah Remini Says She and Husband Angelo Are 'More of a Mess Now' After Daughter Returns to College

Leah Remini is sharing what she's learned as a parent to a college freshman.

"One of the things I've learned in life is that there is always time to course correct," Remini wrote in a post shared on her social media accounts on Monday. "There's no sense in sticking to something that doesn't work for you. In any situation. At any point in your life."

Remini, 52, previously revealed to fans through an Instagram post in September that her daughter Sofia headed off to her first year in college as Remini began her second year at NYU.

The Living Dolls alum revealed on Monday however, that her daughter left the school shortly after beginning classes during the fall semester.

"For many reasons, that school didn't make sense for her, so she left, and we got to have her home for a few more months," she explained, adding: "A few weeks ago, she started courses at another University, and we moved her into an apartment."

The 18-year-old is the only daughter of Remini and her husband Angelo Pagan who tied the knot in 2003.

Alongside a clip from the family's 2014 TLC reality show, Leah Remini: It's All Relative, she continued: "You'd think the second time would be easier, but Angelo and I are even more of a mess now."

Although this is the second time the parents will experience sending their child off to college, she got candid about her feelings by sharing that the couple "are going through what parents like us go through."

Finishing off the post she explained the couple's sentiments by writing: "Crying, not knowing what to do with ourselves now other than looking at pictures and videos and crying some more."

Remini echoed similar emotions in a post shared on her Instagram account after Sofia began her college journey in September.

"Angelo and I sat in the parking lot of our daughter's school, crying like babies, and discussed pulling her out and homeschooling her," expressed Remini. "It is not easy to let go; change is so hard. It feels so unbelievably wrong to get on a plane without my daughter and leave her to be an adult when she is still just our baby in my and her dad's eyes. I don't look forward to going home where my daughter's room will be empty without her until she comes home for Thanksgiving."