Leah Remini Says She and Husband Angelo Are 'More of a Mess Now' After Daughter Returns to College

The actress is getting candid about her journey as the parent of a college freshman

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 7, 2023 12:44 AM
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cd30cHzveEz/ leahremini's profile picture leahremini Verified Last night was Sofia’s senior prom. Senior year is filled with exciting milestones but it doesn’t make it any less sad for parents when we wonder how time flew by so fast. Angelo and I couldn’t be prouder of the young woman Sofia is becoming. But I need this process to slow down. Edited · 37w
Photo: leah remini/Instagram

Leah Remini is sharing what she's learned as a parent to a college freshman.

"One of the things I've learned in life is that there is always time to course correct," Remini wrote in a post shared on her social media accounts on Monday. "There's no sense in sticking to something that doesn't work for you. In any situation. At any point in your life."

Remini, 52, previously revealed to fans through an Instagram post in September that her daughter Sofia headed off to her first year in college as Remini began her second year at NYU.

The Living Dolls alum revealed on Monday however, that her daughter left the school shortly after beginning classes during the fall semester.

"For many reasons, that school didn't make sense for her, so she left, and we got to have her home for a few more months," she explained, adding: "A few weeks ago, she started courses at another University, and we moved her into an apartment."

The 18-year-old is the only daughter of Remini and her husband Angelo Pagan who tied the knot in 2003.

Alongside a clip from the family's 2014 TLC reality show, Leah Remini: It's All Relative, she continued: "You'd think the second time would be easier, but Angelo and I are even more of a mess now."

Although this is the second time the parents will experience sending their child off to college, she got candid about her feelings by sharing that the couple "are going through what parents like us go through."

Finishing off the post she explained the couple's sentiments by writing: "Crying, not knowing what to do with ourselves now other than looking at pictures and videos and crying some more."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Remini echoed similar emotions in a post shared on her Instagram account after Sofia began her college journey in September.

"Angelo and I sat in the parking lot of our daughter's school, crying like babies, and discussed pulling her out and homeschooling her," expressed Remini. "It is not easy to let go; change is so hard. It feels so unbelievably wrong to get on a plane without my daughter and leave her to be an adult when she is still just our baby in my and her dad's eyes. I don't look forward to going home where my daughter's room will be empty without her until she comes home for Thanksgiving."

Related Articles
NFL's Tevin Coleman and Wife Akilah Open Up About Daughter's Sickle Cell Disease Journey
NFL's Tevin Coleman Opens Up About Daughter's Sickle Cell Journey: 'We Try to Uplift Her'
Jane Kimmel, TV host Jimmy Kimmel, Billy Kimmel and Molly McNearney attend 2018 LA Loves Alex's Lemonade at UCLA Royce Quad on September 8, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Jimmy Kimmel's 4 Kids: Everything He's Said About Parenting
leah remini
Leah Remini Posts Flashback to Daughter's Birth: 'The Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me'
Ashley Greene attends The Little Market's International Women's Day Celebration 2022 on March 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Ashley Greene Says She's 'Learning to Be Ok' with Her Body amid Postpartum Fitness Journey
Ree and Todd Drummond
Celebrity Kids Leaving for College in 2022 and 2023
Elle King (L) and her father, comedian Rob Schneider pose at The Ice House Comedy Club on October 15, 2009 in Pasadena, California
All About Rob Schneider's Daughter Elle King
Leah Remini daughter Sofia
Leah Remini On Daughter's 'Bittersweet' Move to College: 'I Have Never Cried so Much in My Life'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 27: Ireland Baldwin attends the premiere of YouTube Original's "Justin Bieber: Seasons" at Regency Bruin Theatre on January 27, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Ireland Baldwin Admits 'Pregnancy Is Hard' as She Shares Candid Post: 'I've Struggled to Adapt'
Brook Shields Family
Brooke Shields Says She Bonds with Other Moms Over Struggle of Sending Kids Off to College
Ree Drummond family
Ree Drummond's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Kelly Ripa, husband Mark Consuelos, daughter Lola Consuelos, sons Michael Consuelos and Joaquin Consuelos attend the ceremony honoring Kelly Ripa with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 12, 2015 in Hollywood, California
All About Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' 3 Kids
Zayn Malik (L) and Gigi Hadid attend the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City
All About Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's Daughter Khai
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmXulFiN3px/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D priyankachopra Verified Perfect winter days ❤️ Ps: 1st pic- hubby is really interested in my mirror selfie 😂❤️ Edited ·
Priyanka Chopra Shares Photos of Daughter and Husband Nick Jonas from His Home State of New Jersey
Charlize Theron and her daughters
Charlize Theron's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Amelia Grey, Harry Hamlin, Delilah Belle and Lisa Rinna attend Delilah Belle x Boohoo.com Premium at Bootsy Bellows on May 21, 2019 in West Hollywood, California
All About Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin's 2 Daughters
Al Roker Family
Al Roker's 3 Kids: Everything to Know