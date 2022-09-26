Leah Remini Posts Flashback to Daughter's Birth: 'The Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me'

Leah Remini threw it back to 2004 for National Daughter's Day.

On Sunday, Remini, 52, shared a photo on Instagram of herself cradling her then-infant daughter Sofia shortly after her birth.

"The best thing that ever happened to me," Remini wrote in the post's caption, adding a hashtag honoring National Daughter's Day in the United States.

Sofia was born in 2004, roughly one year after Remini tied the knot with her husband Angelo Pagan.

The PEOPLE Puzzler host has previously shared her thoughts on the bond she shares with her now 18-year-old daughter, calling her recent move to college the "proudest moment of my life."

Like all parents of college students, however, the joy Remini felt was also tinged with sadness.

"I have never cried so much in my life," she wrote after she and Pagan helped settle Sofia into her new dormitory.

"I am only comforted by meeting other parents at Target who bonded with me over our mutual pain and pride," she continued.

"It is the hardest thing I have ever done, and I'm still torturing myself with the idea that I might have pushed my daughter on the college track because I never got to go when I was her age," The King of Queens alum added alongside an old picture of the mother-daughter pair posing for the camera.

Remini, who currently attends New York University herself, then reminisced about how she and Pagan felt the same way when they sent Sofia to kindergarten.

"Angelo and I sat in the parking lot of our daughter's school, crying like babies, and discussed pulling her out and homeschooling her," she revealed. "It is not easy to let go; change is so hard."

In a separate Instagram post, the star shared a carousel of photos of her wallpapering Sofia's new room and posing for photos with friends and family who helped her make the big move.

"My heart goes out to all the parents and caretakers who might be going through this bittersweet journey," Remini concluded her first post. "The good news is, Thanksgiving is in 83 days…"

She also thanked other family and friends for both their physical help and emotional support as Sofia moved into college, including her sister Nicole.

"I love you all. Thank you for caring so much when I needed you the most," Remini wrote. "I am very blessed to have you all in my life."