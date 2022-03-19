Leah Messer Shares an Update on Daughter's Muscular Dystrophy: 'She Seems a Lot Stronger'

After leaving a medical appointment this week, the Teen Mom 2 star said the doctor saw "more of an improvement than he ever has" in her 12-year-old daughter, Aliannah

Leah Messer is one proud mama!

The Teen Mom 2 star shared a positive update on her daughter Aliannah Hope, 12, and her muscular dystrophy diagnosis following their latest medical appointment earlier this week.

Revealing "all great things" from their hospital visit, Messer, 29, said Ali's doctor saw "more of an improvement than he ever has, mind and body" in an Instagram post on Thursday.

"He said what he sees is remarkable because she seems a lot stronger," Messer wrote in the post alongside a clip that features photos from doctor's appointments, as well as their horse riding activities.

"He gave a lot of credit to her love, hard work, and dedication to reaching horseback riding goals that she sets for herself. Reflex is still the same but strength is better- pulmonary is better- weight and growth chart is better than it has ever been," the MTV star added.

Messer shared that the medical professional "even asked to take a photo" with her daughter.

"We love Dr. Tsao and are so grateful for his practices and guidance over the years," she concluded. "Keep working hard and staying dedicated Ali girl. We love you and are so proud of you! A special thanks to all of you who believe in and support my girl. 💪🏼❤️🚀"

The TV personality has been open about her daughter's condition during past episodes (muscular dystrophy is a genetic disease that causes progressive weakness and loss of muscle mass).

In one episode, Messer discussed seeking to provide Aliannah with a school aid, which she successfully obtained after speaking to her daughter's school.

"They did testing on everything, her heart, her lungs," Messer told her sister, Victoria, about the series of tests Aliannah underwent after complaining about shortness of breath. "She does have allergies that are restricting her airways and causing asthma."

In another episode of Teen Mom 2 in 2017, Messer received a phone call from Aliannah's father and her ex, Corey Simmons, saying he was taking their daughter to the hospital.

"The reason I am calling is because Ali is having a hard time catching her breath and I think I need to take to her to the emergency room because she says she couldn't breathe," he said. "She's fine … I think it's a little scarier for us. But we'd rather be safe than sorry."

Besides struggling with her breathing, Aliannah's teachers notified Messer at the time of her constant falls while walking at school, while Aliannah complained about her difficulties opening her food during lunchtime and not having enough time to eat a full meal.

"She had mentioned to us that she hadn't been eating at school and that she was falling a lot," Messer said. "She needs somebody with her, by her side, at all times."

"I'm fighting for Ali — I'm going to do everything that she needs done," she said. "We wanted her to be independent, and at the same time things are becoming progressive."