Leah Jenner Shows Off Growing Baby Bump in Lingerie
Yet again, Leah Jenner has proven that a baby bump is the most versatile accessory around.
In an Instagram photo posted on Monday, the pregnant musician poses in lacy lingerie and a long, colorful robe.
“Soooo… boy or girl?!?!?! … or burrito?” the mom-to-be captioned the fun photo.
Since announcing her pregnancy in March via Instagram, Jenner has posted several pictures of her growing belly, including an especially dreamy bikini pic in which she once again references her love of burritos.
Courtesy Leah Jenner
On Mother’s Day, she posted a photo in which she’s cradling her bump, with the caption, “I can’t wait to meet this little person. #alreadyfeellikeamama.”
Jenner, 32, married husband Brandon, 33, whose parents are Bruce Jenner and Linda Thompson, in 2012. The couple started an indie pop music group together called Brandon & Leah and have frequently appeared on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.
— Andrea Park