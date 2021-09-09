Top Chef's Leah Cohen and Husband Ben Byruch Expecting Second Baby Boy: 'We Are So Excited'

It'll be another boy for Leah Cohen and Ben Byruch!

The Top Chef alum and her husband, both 39, are expecting their second child together, another son, in early 2022, the couple confirms to PEOPLE. The pair are already parents to 2-year-old son Carter Graham.

"We are so excited; we have been wanting another baby for a while and always knew we would like to have two relatively close in age," Cohen says, adding that she had "put into [her] head that [she] wanted to be pregnant or have two before [she] turned 40."

Cohen says the couple "started trying a few months ago and were able to get pregnant naturally."

"We recognize how fortunate we are to have gotten pregnant relatively quickly and are so grateful," she adds.

"There is so much excitement but of course nervousness with any pregnancy. Hoping for a healthy mama and baby throughout. We cannot wait to welcome another baby boy into the family in early 2022," says Cohen.

As for what the chef is looking forward to most? "That new baby smell," she says, teasing, "toddlers don't quite smell the same."

While Cohen says her son "isn't quite old enough to really grasp what is happening," he has started to say "kiss baby" and will go over to kiss his mom's stomach.

"I think the larger my tummy gets the more he will start to understand," she says.

Since Carter was still very young at the onset of the pandemic, Cohen says he is "definitely used to me being home and having a lot of mommy time."

"There will be a lot of changes to prepare him for, me and Ben going back to work full-time and welcoming a new baby, but I know he is going to do great," she says. "He is a very calm, easy-going child and I am excited to see him become a big brother."

"I am definitely nervous about juggling being a working mom with two kids," the restauranteur adds. "My husband and I run our restaurants together, and as many know it can be a grueling schedule but we have a tremendous support team around us and are so thrilled to be back in our restaurants."

In addition to baby no. 2, the couple has more exciting news: "We decided to add moving into the mix!"

"We needed a bigger space to fit our growing family," says Cohen. "Moving never goes quite as planned so we are getting ready to move in the coming weeks after a few delays. So grateful to my husband who will be handling the move and taking care of Carter while I am away for a few weeks filming my first tv show for PBS – The Great American Recipe."