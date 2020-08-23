Lea Michele and Husband Zandy Reich Welcome a Son: 'They're Extremely Grateful,' Source Says

Lea Michele is a mom.

The former Glee actress, 33, and husband Zandy Reich welcomed a baby boy on Aug. 20, a source tells PEOPLE.

"Everyone’s happy and healthy, and they're extremely grateful," the source says.

"He's been an easy baby so far," the source adds of Michele and Reich's first child.

A source confirmed Michele's pregnancy exclusively to PEOPLE in April, sharing that she and entrepreneur and business owner Reich, 37, have "always wanted to be parents."

The couple was first romantically linked in July 2017. Reich proposed to Michele the following April, with a four-carat elongated radiant cut ring that he personally designed with Leor Yerushalmi and The Jewelers of Las Vegas.

Michele announced their engagement on Instagram, posting a photo of herself with her ring-bearing hand on her face. "Yes," the Scream Queens alum wrote in the caption, including a diamond ring emoji.

PEOPLE exclusively reported in March 2019 that Michele and Reich had tied the knot in an intimate and romantic ceremony in Northern California, celebrating with over 200 family members and close friends including Michele's Glee pals Darren Criss and Becca Tobin, as well as her Scream Queens costar Emma Roberts.