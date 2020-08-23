Lea Michele and Zandy Reich Name Their Newborn Son Ever Leo

Lea Michele and Zandy Reich are first-time parents!

PEOPLE confirms the couple named their baby boy Ever Leo. Michele, 33, gave birth on Aug. 20.

"Everyone's happy and healthy, and they're extremely grateful," a source told PEOPLE on Sunday. "[Ever]'s been an easy baby so far."

PEOPLE previously confirmed the Glee alum's pregnancy exclusively in April.

"They've always wanted to be parents," a source said at the time.

Michele and Reich, who is an entrepreneur and business owner, were first romantically linked in July 2017. He proposed the following April and she happily shared the news of their engagement on Instagram with a photo of her four-carat elongated radiant cut ring that Reich personally designed with Leor Yerushalmi and The Jewelers of Las Vegas.

Then in March 2019, PEOPLE exclusively reported that the couple tied the knot in an intimate and romantic ceremony in Northern California.

One month after news of her pregnancy, Michele shared the first photo of her baby bump on Instagram. "So grateful," she wrote.

The actress previously spoke about motherhood and wanting a big family.