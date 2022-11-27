Lea Michele Spends Thanksgiving with Family After Macy's Parade Performance: 'So Much to Be Thankful for'

Lea Michele opened the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade earlier this week with a performance of “Don’t Rain on My Parade” from Funny Girl

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on November 27, 2022 12:58 PM
Lea Michele performs "Don't Rain on My Parade" from her Broadway Show "Funny Girl" at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Photo: Jennifer Mitchell / SplashNews.com

Lea Michele got some important family time in over the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Funny Girl star, 36, shared a photo on her Instagram Story earlier this week of herself, husband Zandy Reich, son Ever Leo and parents Marc and Edith Sarfati hanging out together in New York City after the actress opened the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

In the photo, Michele smiles at the camera, wearing a brown square neck long sleeve blouse and matching long skirt. Her husband, mother and father all stood around her wearing white as they watched her little guy run across the shot. The family posed in front of a canal with the Manhattan skyline in view.

"So much to be thankful for today❤️," Michele wrote with the sweet snapshot.

Lea Michele /Instagram
Lea Michele /Instagram

Michele's family post was shared not long after she opened Macy's annual holiday event on Thursday with a performance of "Don't Rain on My Parade" from Funny Girl.

The star, who took over the role of Fanny Brice on Broadway in September, revealed on her Instagram Story at the time that she had done it all despite feeling under the weather. She explained she had been in her dressing room at 5 a.m. after doing two Funny Girl shows the night before, and was excited despite having to deal with a "wonderful" head cold.

"We're so excited. Today's gonna be amazing. I can't wait," she said ahead of the performance.

Michele, along with the rest of the cast of Funny Girl, delivered a dazzling presentation, and the Glee alum even made a clever lyric change — altering the line "Hey, Mr. Arnstein, here I am" to "Hey, Mr. Macy's, here I am."

MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE -- "2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade" -- Pictured: Lea Michelle as Fanny Brice -- (Photo by: Cara Howe/NBC via Getty Images)
Cara Howe/NBC via Getty

Michele returned to Broadway after 13 years, taking over the Funny Girl lead from actress Beanie Feldstein, who announced her departure in July. However, Michele told PEOPLE that there is no bad blood between them.

"I saw the show. I wrote her and told her what an incredible job I thought that she did," she said. "I think that everybody just thinks everything is so drama-filled. I also think that people really love the excitement of pitting women against each other, which I think is really sad and unfortunate."

Michele added that after having been in the television world for a few years, she felt it was finally time to return to her Broadway roots.

"I moved back to New York with my family, and that's when I really just started to get the itch to be back here and to be back on stage," Michele said. "And when this opportunity came my way, I jumped on it. I never felt more ready in my life to play Fanny Brice with the experiences, everything I've gone through in my life. Being 36, being a mother and a wife, I feel like I'm ready for this now."

