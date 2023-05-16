Lea Michele Brings Son, 2, on Stage at 'Funny Girl' Following His 'Scary Health Issue' Earlier This Year

In a TikTok video from a fan, the actress, 36, can be seen picking up her son from the crowd during a curtain call

By Mary Elizabeth Andriotis
Published on May 16, 2023 05:00 PM
lea michele and son https://www.instagram.com/p/CqqWqUiudax/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=76245804-b3b0-4dc8-a753-6da9908e276b
Photo: lea michele/instagram

Lea Michele brought a special guest on stage with her at a Mother's Day performance of Funny Girl — her son, Ever.

In a TikTok video from a fan, the actress, 36, can be seen picking up her son from the crowd, grabbing numerous white flowers from her little one during the curtain call. She then carries Ever to center stage where she points out the audience to him and lets him greet several cast members.

Earlier this year, Ever experienced a "scary health issue" that caused Michele to miss several Funny Girl performances.

In March, Michele posted on her Instagram Story that Ever had been hospitalized. Just a few days later, she shared that her little boy was doing better.

"Thank you for all your well wishes this past week," the actress wrote in her second update. "We are taking our boy home from the hospital soon. Thank you to all the amazing doctors and hospital staff."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Weeks later, Ever was taken to the hospital again. "Today was a hard day. As parents, we have to be strong for our kids. But sometimes you just want to break down and cry," Michele wrote on Instagram at the time, alongside a photo of Ever in his crib.

"These hard times show you truly what matters. Our boy is such a champ and is going to be okay."

In April, Michele spoke to PEOPLE at the Time 100 Gala, revealing, "Ever's doing good. He's doing well. We still have a little bit of a long road ahead of us here, but he's doing well, thank God, and healthy."

She added that she has "the most amazing support from my cast and my family," and that her husband of four years, Zandy Reich, has been "wonderful."

"My husband is wonderful, he's here tonight," she professed.

Michele and Reich welcomed Ever on August 20, 2020. The former Glee star and the clothing company president were longtime friends who started dating in 2017.

Two years later, in 2019, the couple got married, in an intimate ceremony in Northern California.

Related Articles
Rene Marsh
CNN's René Marsh Reflects on the 'Hope and Heartbreak' of Welcoming Baby Girl After the Death of Her Son
Shay Mitchell, beis
Shay Michell Inspired by Daughter Atlas for New Kids' Luggage Collection: 'She Has an Opinion'
Landon Barker/Instagram; Atiana De La Hoya/Instagram
Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler's Kids Honor the Model on Mother's Day: 'Have the Best Day'
Brittany Mahomes, Sterling Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes Does Daughter Sterling's Hair After She 'Requests a Blowout' — See the Photos!
Bre Tiesi Enjoys Quiet, 'Perfect' First Mother's Day with Her and Nick Cannon's Son Legendary Love
Bre Tiesi Enjoys Quiet, 'Perfect' First Mother's Day with Her and Nick Cannon's Son Legendary Love
Andy Cohen Apologizes for Losing Mind After Son Ben Refuses to Wear Shorts
Andy Cohen Shares Video of Son, 4, Having a Meltdown as He Returns from Book Tour: 'Welcome Back'
Chanel Iman attends the "Pomellato: from Milan & all around the world" Event
Chanel Iman Reveals She's Having a Baby Girl in Photoshoot with 2 Daughters: 'You're Getting a Sister!'
Hoda Kotb and children Haley and Hope at Sesame Street The Musical in NYC
Hoda Kotb Says Her Daughter Hope Is 'Doing Much Better' After Health Scare: 'Going to be a Longer Road'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CsOdFKarJLL/. Carey Hart/Instagram
Carey Hart Says He and Kids Are 'So Lucky' to Have Pink on Mother's Day: 'Best I've Ever Seen Do It'
Kate Winslet and Mia Threapleton attend the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards
Kate Winslet Poses with Lookalike Daughter Mia on BAFTA TV Awards Red Carpet — See the Photos!
Kate Hudson and Family on Mother's day
Kate Hudson Celebrates 'Momming Since 2004' in Adorable Mother's Day Photo with All Three Kids
Richard Gere's Wife Alejandra Poses with Her Three Sons on Mother's Day Getaway in Rare Photo. https://www.instagram.com/p/CsOLVLAuZLx/. Alejandra Gere/Instagram; NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 17: Richard Gere attends a special screening of "Maybe I Do" hosted by Fifth Season and Vertical at Crosby Street Hotel on January 17, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Richard Gere's Wife Alejandra Poses for Rare Photo with Her Three Sons on Mother's Day Getaway
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake with Silas
Justin Timberlake Shares Rare Photos of Jessica Biel with Sons, Praises Her for 'Always Being There'
emily maynard johnson + son jonesemily maynard johnson/Instagramz
Emily Maynard Johnson Shares Adorable Mother's Day Selfie with Baby Son Jones — See the Photo!
Christina Hall Reflects on Change as She Enjoys Mother's Day with Her Blended Family: 'Life Is Crazy'
Christina Hall Shares Family Photo During Mother's Day Celebration as She Reflects on Change
naya rivera
Ryan Dorsey's Son Josey Wishes Late Mom Naya Rivera 'Happy Mother's Day in Heaven' with Butterly Tribute