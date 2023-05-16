Lea Michele Brings Son, 2, on Stage at 'Funny Girl' Following His 'Scary Health Issue' Earlier This Year

Lea Michele brought a special guest on stage with her at a Mother's Day performance of Funny Girl — her son, Ever.

In a TikTok video from a fan, the actress, 36, can be seen picking up her son from the crowd, grabbing numerous white flowers from her little one during the curtain call. She then carries Ever to center stage where she points out the audience to him and lets him greet several cast members.

Earlier this year, Ever experienced a "scary health issue" that caused Michele to miss several Funny Girl performances.

In March, Michele posted on her Instagram Story that Ever had been hospitalized. Just a few days later, she shared that her little boy was doing better.

"Thank you for all your well wishes this past week," the actress wrote in her second update. "We are taking our boy home from the hospital soon. Thank you to all the amazing doctors and hospital staff."

Weeks later, Ever was taken to the hospital again. "Today was a hard day. As parents, we have to be strong for our kids. But sometimes you just want to break down and cry," Michele wrote on Instagram at the time, alongside a photo of Ever in his crib.

"These hard times show you truly what matters. Our boy is such a champ and is going to be okay."

In April, Michele spoke to PEOPLE at the Time 100 Gala, revealing, "Ever's doing good. He's doing well. We still have a little bit of a long road ahead of us here, but he's doing well, thank God, and healthy."

She added that she has "the most amazing support from my cast and my family," and that her husband of four years, Zandy Reich, has been "wonderful."

"My husband is wonderful, he's here tonight," she professed.

Michele and Reich welcomed Ever on August 20, 2020. The former Glee star and the clothing company president were longtime friends who started dating in 2017.

Two years later, in 2019, the couple got married, in an intimate ceremony in Northern California.