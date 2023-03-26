Lea Michele Says Son Ever, 2, Is 'Not Out of the Woods Completely' After Recent Hospitalization

Lea Michele's son Ever Leo is continuing to make progress.

The Funny Girl actress, 36, shared an update on her son's health Saturday, after the 2-year-old was taken to the hospital earlier this week due to a "scary health issue."

Seen in costume as she marked her return to the Broadway stage after taking time off to aid her little guy, Michele said in an Instagram Story post, "I'm back at Funny Girl tonight. I'm really happy to be back."

"It's been a really long week, and we're still not out of the woods completely with our son. But he's headed in a good direction, and we're really, really grateful," she continued, then adding that she was a little under the weather, explaining, "I have a cold just I think from not sleeping at all this past week."

"But I'm really happy to be back with my Funny Girl family," Michele concluded. "And I just wanted to say thank you to everyone for just so much love and support this week. I really, really appreciated it."

Bruce Glikas/Getty

Michele previously shared the news of her son's health difficulties in an Instagram Story post earlier this week, writing, "I'm so sorry, but unfortunately, I will be out of @funnygirlbway today."

Showing a photo of her hand on Ever's arm, she continued, "We are at the hospital with our son dealing with a scary health issue that I need to be here for."

"I'm so sorry. Please send us some love and strength," Michele added.

Lea Michele Instagram

Not long after, the Glee alum posted a photo from the nose down of her toddler cuddling a teddy bear in a hospital bed.

"Thank you for all your well wishes this past week," she captioned the shot shared on her Instagram Story.

"We are taking our boy home from the hospital soon. Thank you to all the amazing doctors and hospital staff," Michele concluded the message.

Michele shares Ever with husband Zandy Reich. The couple was first romantically linked in July 2017.

Reich proposed to Michele the following April, with a four-carat elongated radiant cut ring that he personally designed with Leor Yerushalmi and The Jewelers of Las Vegas.