Lea Michele Shares Son Ever, 2, Is Hospitalized Again, Says It's Hard Not to 'Break Down and Cry'

Lea Michele's 2-year-old son Ever has been in the hospital twice in the last month, though the actress has not revealed what specific health complication he is experiencing

Angela Andaloro
Published on April 5, 2023 02:21 PM
Lea Michele Says Son Ever Is a 'Champ' And 'Going to Be Okay' in Hospital Update
Lea Michele's Instagram Story. Photo: Lea Michele/Instagram

Lea Michele is sharing another update on son Ever Leo's health.

In an Instagram Story Wednesday that suggests her son was hospitalized again — just weeks after the 2-year-old was taken to the hospital due to a "scary health issue" — the Funny Girl actress, 36, reflected on struggling through this health journey with her son.

"Today was a hard day. As parents, we have to be strong for our kids. But sometimes you just want to break down and cry," she wrote.

As an aside, she noted, "Hidden in the bathroom or closet is usually best" for crying and candidly admitted, "Today I chose hospital bathroom."

Michele continued, "These hard times show you truly what matters and is important in life and how much we have to be grateful for. It's been hard, to say the least, but our boy is such a champ and is going to be ok. But it still hurts."

Later, the mom shared a throwback beach photo where she hugs Ever as the sun shines down on them. "My everything🤍," she wrote.

Last week, Michele shared an Instagram Story post in costume as she marked her return to the Broadway stage after taking time off to aid her little guy, saying, "I'm back at Funny Girl tonight. I'm really happy to be back."

"It's been a really long week, and we're still not out of the woods completely with our son. But he's headed in a good direction, and we're really, really grateful," she continued, then adding that she was a little under the weather, explaining, "I have a cold just I think from not sleeping at all this past week."

"But I'm really happy to be back with my Funny Girl family," Michele concluded. "And I just wanted to say thank you to everyone for just so much love and support this week. I really, really appreciated it."

Michele shares Ever with husband Zandy Reich. The couple was first romantically linked in July 2017.

Reich proposed to Michele the following April and the couple recently celebrated four years of marriage.

