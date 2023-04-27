Lea Michele Shares Update on Her Son's Health: 'Bit of a Long Road Ahead' (Exclusive)

Lea Michele is sharing an update on her son Ever's health.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the Time 100 Gala in New York City on Wednesday, Michele, 36, said there's still "a long road ahead" for her 2-year-old son, who was hospitalized due to a "scary health issue" in March.

"Ever's doing good. He's doing well," said Michele. "We still have a little bit of a long road ahead of us here, but he's doing well, thank God, and healthy."

The Glee alum went on to say that her castmates in the Broadway musical Funny Girl, in which she stars as Fanny Brice, have provided lots of support amid Ever's ongoing health issues.

"The most amazing support from my cast and my family," she told PEOPLE, adding that her husband of four years, Zandy Reich, has been "wonderful."

"My husband is wonderful, he's here tonight," said Michele, who wore a vintage blue satin gown by Mugler to the event.

Lea Michele's son Ever has previously been hospitalized. Lea Michele/instagram

"The last event that he was this excited for was the NFL honors!" she continued about Riech. "I'm so happy to be here and honored more than anything."

On April 5, Michele revealed that she "ran home" to hug Ever between the matinee and evening performances of Funny Girl.

"Ran to give my baby a hug at home in between shows. It was quick but worth it. ❤️," she wrote on an Instagram Story alongside a touching photo of herself embracing her little boy.

Lea Michele and husband Zandy Reich. Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Earlier that day, Michele suggested her son had been hospitalized again, just weeks after he was taken to the hospital due to the "scary health issue".

"Today was a hard day," she wrote alongside a picture of Ever. "As parents, we have to be strong for our kids. But sometimes you just want to break down and cry."

As an aside, she noted that "Hidden in the bathroom or closet is usually best" for crying and candidly admitted, "Today I chose hospital bathroom."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

"These hard times show you truly what matters and is important in life and how much we have to be grateful for," Michele continued. "It's been hard, to say the least, but our boy is such a champ and is going to be ok. But it still hurts."

In the photo, Ever was seen lying in a crib with a blue blanket draped over him. Michele, who has not revealed what specific health complication her son is experiencing, covered his face with a white love heart emoji.

Ever was first hospitalized last month, with Michele revealing the news on March 22 on her Instagram Stories. She took time away from Funny Girl to aid her son and told fans she was "so sorry" about her absence. The Scream Queens alum is due to star in the acclaimed Broadway revival until September.