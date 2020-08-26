Lea Michele and husband Zandy Reich welcomed son Ever, their first child together, on Thursday

Lea Michele Shares First Photo of Newborn Son: 'ForEver Grateful for This True Blessing'

Ever Leo has made his social media debut.

Lea Michele shared the first glimpse of her 6-day-old baby boy to her Instagram feed Wednesday, posting a black-and-white snapshot of the newborn's tiny foot.

Also visible in the photo were the hands of Michele, 33, and husband Zandy Reich, who cradled their first child's toes that were peeking out from under a blanket.

"ForEver grateful for this true blessing💙," the former Glee actress wrote in the caption, shouting out her son's name in the capitalization within the first word.

A source told PEOPLE on Sunday that Michele and Reich, 37, had welcomed their son the previous Thursday. PEOPLE also confirmed the couple named their son Ever Leo.

"Everyone's happy and healthy, and they're extremely grateful," the insider said, adding of the couple's new addition, "[Ever]'s been an easy baby so far."

A source confirmed Michele's pregnancy exclusively to PEOPLE in April, sharing that she and entrepreneur and business owner Reich have "always wanted to be parents."

One month after news of her pregnancy broke, Michele shared the first photo of her baby bump on Instagram. "So grateful," she wrote.

Michele and Reich were first romantically linked in July 2017. Reich proposed the following April, with a four-carat elongated radiant cut ring that he personally designed with Leor Yerushalmi and The Jewelers of Las Vegas.

The Scream Queens alum announced their engagement on Instagram, posting a photo of herself with her ring-bearing hand on her face. "Yes," Michele wrote in the caption, including a diamond-ring emoji.

PEOPLE exclusively reported in March 2019 that Michele and Reich had tied the knot in an intimate and romantic ceremony in Northern California, celebrating with over 200 family members and close friends including Michele's Glee pals Darren Criss and Becca Tobin, as well as her Scream Queens costar Emma Roberts.