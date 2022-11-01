Lea Michele Shares Son Ever's Doctor Halloween Costume: 'My McDreamy'

Lea Michele is sharing scenes from her Halloween with son Ever Leo.

The Broadway actress and her toddler spent time trick-or-treating on Monday, with Ever dressed in classic scrubs as a doctor in a photo shared on Michele's Instagram Story.

"Happy Halloween from me and my McDreamy aka Dr. Ever," she captioned the sweet shot, where her son's face was hidden with a white heart.

In the photo, the Glee alum crouches next to her little boy, smiling in jeans and a sweater with a paper witch hat on her head. Ever also wore one over his doctor's cap.

Michele shares her only child with husband Zandy Reich.

Lea Michele Instagram

Speaking with Drew Barrymore on her eponymous talk show recently, the Funny Girl actress, 36, explained how she felt like she "couldn't see things clearly" before becoming a wife and a mom.

"It was all about my career. I've been so career-focused my entire life, I think to a fault," said Michele. "I think I have this sense of drive that created a lot of blind spots for me in my life."

In meeting her husband and having her son, Michele felt "a real sense of grounding."

"And then having our son and experiencing the challenges that we did throughout the pregnancy, was something that unfortunately created a stronger bond in us — that I would never wish on anybody — but it did."

Lea Michele Instagram

In August, the actress celebrated her son on his second birthday.

"Happy 2nd Birthday to our sweet Ever," she wrote in the Instagram caption. "Mommy and Daddy love you more than you will ever know. 🤍💙"