"My heart is so full right now to see the faces of those I love in person. And seeing my dearest friends hold my son for the first time," Lea Michele wrote on Instagram Thursday

Lea Michele Shares Photo of Glee Costar Darren Criss Holding Her Son Ever 'for the First Time'

Darren, meet Ever!

On Thursday, Lea Michele shared a photo of her friend and former Glee costar Darren Criss holding her 9-month-old son Ever Leo for the first time.

"Being a new mom in quarantine can be incredibly isolating at times. It was so hard not being able to see friends and family for so long," Michele, 34, wrote in the Instagram caption. "My heart is so full right now to see the faces of those I love in person. And seeing my dearest friends hold my son for the first time.

"I ❤️ you @darrencriss," the actress added.

In the snap, the American Crime Story star, 34, holds Ever near a body of water as he points off into the distance.

Earlier this week, little Ever spent some time with "Uncle Jonathan" Groff, whom he appeared to meet in December.

"We love uncle Jonathan," Michele wrote in the caption for a photo with the actor and her son shared on Sunday.

Michele and husband Zandy Reich welcomed Ever on Aug. 20 of last year.

"Everyone's happy and healthy, and they're extremely grateful," a source told PEOPLE at the time, adding that Ever had "been an easy baby so far."

Ever's social media debut was made six days later on his mom's Instagram when Michele shared a photo of the newborn's feet, writing, "ForEver grateful for this true blessing💙"

In the months since, Michele has shared several peeks into motherhood on social media, though she is careful not to show Ever's face.

On Mother's Day this year, the actress shared a photo of herself on the beach holding Ever up in the air.