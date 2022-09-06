Lea Michele Sends Son Off to 'Little School' the Same Day She Joins 'Funny Girl' : 'Mama Before Anything'

Lea Michele's son Ever Leo is growing up!

The actress — who begins performances as Fanny Brice in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl on Tuesday — shared glimpses of her 2-year-old, whom she shares with husband Zandy Reich, off to "little school" earlier that morning.

"Today is a special and important day that within the blink of an eye was here," she began on her Instagram Story.

"I cried as I tied your little shoes this morning," Michele, 36, wrote in the caption of a second Instagram Story, which showed Ever wearing a backpack with his initials. "I feel like just yesterday you were born. And now you have your first day of little school. I'm your mama before anything ever and I love you."

On Tuesday night, the Glee alum starts her own adventure as she takes over the role of Fanny Brice at the August Wilson Theatre.

While speaking to PEOPLE ahead of her new gig, Michele said she was "nervous to go back to work and leave him." However, she added, "I spoke to so many incredible women in the Broadway community who are also moms. And all of these women just said it's important for him to see you working, and for him to see you doing what you love. So I just have to keep reminding myself of that."

lea michele/instagram

She also told PEOPLE that if little Ever decided to pursue a life in the arts, she would encourage him to follow his dreams. "I would be supportive of whatever he wanted to do that brought him joy and made him happy," she shared. "Would I like him to go to college and maybe get a degree? Yeah, definitely. But I'd fully support him."

"There are definitely aspects of this industry that are not pretty, and I feel very protective of him," she continued. "But for me, my parents always supported me doing what I loved and what brought me joy. And I have to do the same thing with my child."

Last month, the actress shared a carousel of pictures of her family celebrating her son's 2nd birthday. "Happy 2nd Birthday to our sweet Ever," she wrote in the Instagram caption at the time. "Mommy and Daddy love you more than you will ever know. 🤍💙."

Michele and Reich welcomed Ever on Aug. 20, 2020.