Lea Michele Says She Ran Home to Hug Sick Son Between Broadway Performances: 'Quick But Worth It'

The Funny Girl star suggested her 2-year-old son Ever Leo had returned to the hospital earlier in the day, just weeks after he was first hospitalized due to a "scary health issue"

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 6, 2023 07:38 AM
Lea Michele Variety's 2023 Power Of Women
Lea Michele. Photo: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Lea Michele performed a two show day on Wednesday, but still made time to visit her 2-year-old son Ever Leo amid news his ongoing health issue.

The Funny Girl actress, who is starring as Fanny Brice until September, revealed that she "ran home" to hug Ever between the matinee and evening performances of the acclaimed Broadway revival.

"Ran to give my baby a hug at home in between shows. It was quick but worth it. ❤️," wrote Michele, 36, alongside a touching photo of herself embracing her little boy on her Instagram Story.

Video of Michele performing on stage Wednesday was also shared by the Funny Girl's official Instagram account. In the clip, posted to their Instagram Story, Michele and her cast members sang together, lined up on stage for the curtain call.

Michele's appearance Wednesday comes after she suggested earlier in the day that her son had been hospitalized again, just weeks after he was taken to the hospital due to a "scary health issue".

Lea Michele Says She Ran Home to Hug Sick Son During Return to Broadway: ‘It Was Quick But Worth It’
Lea Michele Instagram

Sharing an update on her son's health, she wrote alongside a picture of Ever, "Today was a hard day. As parents, we have to be strong for our kids. But sometimes you just want to break down and cry,"

As an aside, she noted, "Hidden in the bathroom or closet is usually best" for crying and candidly admitted, "Today I chose hospital bathroom."

Michele continued, "These hard times show you truly what matters and is important in life and how much we have to be grateful for. It's been hard, to say the least, but our boy is such a champ and is going to be ok. But it still hurts."

Lea Michele Says She Ran Home to Hug Sick Son During Return to Broadway: ‘It Was Quick But Worth It’
Lea Michele in Funny Girl. Funny Girl on Broadway Instagram

In the photo, Ever could be seen lying in a crib with a blue blanket draped over him. Michele, who has not revealed what specific health complication her son is experiencing, covered his face with a white love heart emoji.

On Wednesday, Michele also shared a throwback beach photo of herself hugging Ever as the sun shined down on them. "My everything🤍," she captioned the snapshot.

Last week, Michele shared an Instagram Story post in costume as she confirmed she had returned to the show after taking time off to aid her little guy. Confirming Ever was "not out of the woods completely," she wrote, "I'm back at Funny Girl tonight. I'm really happy to be back."

Lea Michele Says Son Ever Is a 'Champ' And 'Going to Be Okay' in Hospital Update
Lea Michele's son Ever. Lea Michele/Instagram

"It's been a really long week, and we're still not out of the woods completely with our son. But he's headed in a good direction, and we're really, really grateful," she continued, before adding that she was a little under the weather.

"I have a cold just I think from not sleeping at all this past week. But I'm really happy to be back with my Funny Girl family," Michele concluded. "And I just wanted to say thank you to everyone for just so much love and support this week. I really, really appreciated it."

Ever was first hospitalized last month. Michele revealed the news on March 22 on her Instagram Stories and confirmed she was having to take a night off Funny Girl due to a family emergency.

"I'm so sorry, but unfortunately, I will be out of @funnygirlbway today," she wrote alongside a photo of her hand on Ever's arm. She continued, "We are at the hospital with our son dealing with a scary health issue that I need to be here for."

"I'm so sorry. Please send us some love and strength," she concluded.

The Broadway production confirmed Michele would be absent from all performances on March 22 in an Instagram post, writing, "Lea Michele will be out of both performances today, Wednesday, March 22. Julie Benko will be your fabulous Fanny!"

Lea Michele/Instagram
Lea Michele and Zandy Reich. Lea Michele/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Two days later Michele revealed that the toddler would be "home from the hospital soon" and confirmed she'd be returning to her starring role.

Michele shares Ever with husband Zandy Reich. The couple were first romantically linked in July 2017.

Reich proposed to Michele the following April and the couple recently celebrated four years of marriage.

Related Articles
Lea Michele Says Son Ever Is a 'Champ' And 'Going to Be Okay' in Hospital Update
Lea Michele Shares Son Ever, 2, Is Hospitalized Again, Says It's Hard Not to 'Break Down and Cry'
Lea Michele
Lea Michele Says Son Ever, 2, Is 'Not Out of the Woods Completely' After Recent Hospitalization
Lea Michele Says She's Dealing with 'Scary Health Issue' with Son Ever, 2, in the Hospital
Lea Michele Explains Absence from 'Funny Girl' as Son, 2, Is Hospitalized for 'Scary Health Issue'
Lea Michele Says She's Taking Son Ever, 2, 'Home from the Hospital Soon' After 'Scary Health Issue'
Lea Michele Will Return to 'Funny Girl' This Weekend as She Prepares to Take Son Home from Hospital
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 08: Actress Lea Michele attends Cinq à Sept Spring/Summer 2022 New York Fashion Week Show on September 08, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jared Siskin/Getty Images for Cinq à Sept)
Lea Michele Reunites with 'Ragtime' Cast for 25th Anniversary Concert: 'I've Never Cried So Hard'
Lea Michele and Ever
All About Lea Michele's Son Ever Leo
Lea Michele Goes on 'Family Getaway' with Son While on Break from Funny Girl https://www.instagram.com/p/CpA_4Hqua5K/
Lea Michele Goes on 'Family Getaway' with Son Ever While on Vacation from Broadway's 'Funny Girl'
Beanie Feldstein as "Fanny Brice"; Lea Michele as "Fanny Brice"
A Complete Timeline of the 'Funny Girl' Casting Saga
Lea Michele extends run in Funny Girl on Broadway
Lea Michele Reveals She Will Star in Broadway's 'Funny Girl' Until September: 'Such a Beautiful Experience'
David Henrie newborn
See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020
Lea Michele, Evers
Lea Michele Says 2022 'Was One of My Favorites' as She Remembers 'Big Day' for Her 'Little Family'
Hoda Kotb attends the 2022 Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame ; Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 2023 Producers Guild Awards
Hoda Kotb Thanks Jamie Lee Curtis for 'Touching' Gift She Sent Daughter After Hospitalization
https://www.instagram.com/p/CnHsMP4uJU1/. Lea Michele/Instagram
Hilary Duff and Molly Bernard Rave After Seeing Lea Michele in 'Funny Girl' : 'It Was Made for You'
Gwyneth Paltrow, womens day
Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrates Three Generations of Women in Photo with Blythe Danner and Apple Martin
Lea Michele attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions); Barbra Streisand attends "Tribeca Talks: Storytellers" during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at Borough of Manhattan Community College on April 29, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)
Lea Michele Jokes She Has '265 Days to Learn to Read' Before Release of Barbra Streisand Memoir
Lea Michele
Lea Michele Says She Had a Lot of 'Healing and Very Eye-Opening' Conversations After 'Glee' Backlash