Lea Michele Says She Ran Home to Hug Sick Son Between Broadway Performances: 'Quick But Worth It'

Lea Michele performed a two show day on Wednesday, but still made time to visit her 2-year-old son Ever Leo amid news his ongoing health issue.

The Funny Girl actress, who is starring as Fanny Brice until September, revealed that she "ran home" to hug Ever between the matinee and evening performances of the acclaimed Broadway revival.

"Ran to give my baby a hug at home in between shows. It was quick but worth it. ❤️," wrote Michele, 36, alongside a touching photo of herself embracing her little boy on her Instagram Story.

Video of Michele performing on stage Wednesday was also shared by the Funny Girl's official Instagram account. In the clip, posted to their Instagram Story, Michele and her cast members sang together, lined up on stage for the curtain call.

Michele's appearance Wednesday comes after she suggested earlier in the day that her son had been hospitalized again, just weeks after he was taken to the hospital due to a "scary health issue".

Lea Michele Instagram

Sharing an update on her son's health, she wrote alongside a picture of Ever, "Today was a hard day. As parents, we have to be strong for our kids. But sometimes you just want to break down and cry,"

As an aside, she noted, "Hidden in the bathroom or closet is usually best" for crying and candidly admitted, "Today I chose hospital bathroom."

Michele continued, "These hard times show you truly what matters and is important in life and how much we have to be grateful for. It's been hard, to say the least, but our boy is such a champ and is going to be ok. But it still hurts."

Lea Michele in Funny Girl. Funny Girl on Broadway Instagram

In the photo, Ever could be seen lying in a crib with a blue blanket draped over him. Michele, who has not revealed what specific health complication her son is experiencing, covered his face with a white love heart emoji.

On Wednesday, Michele also shared a throwback beach photo of herself hugging Ever as the sun shined down on them. "My everything🤍," she captioned the snapshot.

Last week, Michele shared an Instagram Story post in costume as she confirmed she had returned to the show after taking time off to aid her little guy. Confirming Ever was "not out of the woods completely," she wrote, "I'm back at Funny Girl tonight. I'm really happy to be back."

Lea Michele's son Ever. Lea Michele/Instagram

"It's been a really long week, and we're still not out of the woods completely with our son. But he's headed in a good direction, and we're really, really grateful," she continued, before adding that she was a little under the weather.

"I have a cold just I think from not sleeping at all this past week. But I'm really happy to be back with my Funny Girl family," Michele concluded. "And I just wanted to say thank you to everyone for just so much love and support this week. I really, really appreciated it."

Ever was first hospitalized last month. Michele revealed the news on March 22 on her Instagram Stories and confirmed she was having to take a night off Funny Girl due to a family emergency.

"I'm so sorry, but unfortunately, I will be out of @funnygirlbway today," she wrote alongside a photo of her hand on Ever's arm. She continued, "We are at the hospital with our son dealing with a scary health issue that I need to be here for."

"I'm so sorry. Please send us some love and strength," she concluded.

The Broadway production confirmed Michele would be absent from all performances on March 22 in an Instagram post, writing, "Lea Michele will be out of both performances today, Wednesday, March 22. Julie Benko will be your fabulous Fanny!"

Lea Michele and Zandy Reich. Lea Michele/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Two days later Michele revealed that the toddler would be "home from the hospital soon" and confirmed she'd be returning to her starring role.

Michele shares Ever with husband Zandy Reich. The couple were first romantically linked in July 2017.

Reich proposed to Michele the following April and the couple recently celebrated four years of marriage.