Lea Michele Is Pregnant! Actress Expecting First Child with Husband Zandy Reich

Here’s something to sing about: Lea Michele is going to be a mom!

The 33-year-old former Glee actress is pregnant and expecting her first child with her husband, entrepreneur and business owner Zandy Reich, 37, a source confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

“They’ve always wanted to be parents,” the source tells PEOPLE.

The couple was first romantically linked in July 2017. Reich proposed to Michele the following April, with a four-carat elongated radiant cut ring that he personally designed with Leor Yerushalmi and The Jewelers of Las Vegas.

Michele announced their engagement on Instagram, posting a photo of herself with her ring-bearing hand on her face. “Yes,” she wrote in the caption, including a diamond-ring emoji.

Michele and Reich’s romance even received the “seal of approval” from her longtime collaborator Ryan Murphy, whom she has worked with over the years on series like Glee and Scream Queens.

“When my boyfriend got the seal of approval from Ryan Murphy, that was it,” she joked on the Emmys red carpet in September 2017. “Yeah my parents, yeah friends, whatever. But Ryan Murphy, it’s a done deal — it sealed the deal.”

PEOPLE exclusively reported in March 2019 that Michele and Reich had tied the knot in an intimate and romantic ceremony in Northern California, celebrating with over 200 family members and close friends including Michele’s Glee pals Darren Criss and Becca Tobin, as well as her Scream Queens costar Emma Roberts.

“We are so excited to be married and grateful to be surrounded by our friends and family,” said the couple, who shared an exclusive photo of their big day with PEOPLE and went on to share even more snapshots and exquisite details. “And most of all, we’re so happy to spend the rest of our lives together.”

During their playful and heartwarming wedding ceremony, which was officiated by Murphy, Michele wore a custom Monique Lhuillier strapless silk wedding gown. They stood beneath a white ranunculus and garden-rose-adorned chuppah, decorated by Rion Designs. In that moment, “It was as if nobody else was there,” a guest told PEOPLE.

The newlyweds then jetted off on a tropical honeymoon about two weeks after their nuptials, full of champagne toasts, fun in the sun and Instagram photo ops.