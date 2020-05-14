Pregnant Lea Michele Bares Her Baby Bump in a Bikini Bathroom Selfie

Lea Michele is expecting her first child with husband Zandy Reich

Lea Michele looks ready for summer!

The former Glee actress, 33, gave her Instagram followers a peek at her bare baby bump on Wednesday, sharing a bathroom selfie in a striped bikini, a white towel wrapped around her head.

Many of Michele's famous followers chimed in on the comments to rain praise upon the star, like Kimberly Van Der Beek, who said, "Beautiful," and Nikki Reed, who wrote, "Goddess" alongside a double-heart emoji.

The post comes two weeks after a source confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE that Michele and husband Randy Zeich are expecting their first child together.

"They've always wanted to be parents," the insider told PEOPLE.

Image zoom Lea Michele Lea Michele/Instagram

Image zoom Lea Michele (L) and Zandy Reich Kevin Mazur/Getty

Just days after the pregnancy reveal on April 27, Michele shared a sweet photo of her baby bump on Instagram.

In the image, Michele sweetly cradled her belly in her hands while wearing a long blue dress. "So grateful," she wrote alongside the image.

"Crying! Screaming!!! Love you!" wrote Scream Queens costar and pal Emma Roberts, as Ashley Tisdale excitedly added, "OMG OMG 💕💕💕💕."

New mom Maren Morris also showered the star with love, writing, "Aw congratulations, mama."

RELATED VIDEO: Lea Michele Reveals How She is Finding Her "Peace" While in Self-Isolation

Michele shared another glimpse at her bump this past Sunday, honoring her own mom with a heartfelt tribute accompanied by a photo of the pair.

In the sweet image, the mom-to-be and her mother embrace as they look down at Michele's belly, which she cradles over an off-the-shoulder pink printed maxi dress.