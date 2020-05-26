Lea Michele's Sweetest Baby Bump Photos
You know that this mama-to-be is filled with Glee
Bumpin' in Blue
In April 2020, a source confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively that the 33-year-old former Glee actress is taking on her most impressive role to date: mom!
Michele is expecting her first child with husband, entrepreneur and business owner Zandy Reich, 37.
On May 2, Michele posted her first bump photo to Instagram with the caption, "So grateful 💛."
First Mother's Day
Michele spent her first Mother's Day with her own mom, captioning a photo of the two staring adoringly at Michele's baby bump, "The best Mother's Day with the best mother in the world. I love you mom 💛."
Bathroom Bump
Michele posted a mirror selfie showing off her growing belly in a bikini and accessorizing with a very chic towel.
Mellow Yellow
Michele looked like a goddess cradling her bump in a yellow maxi dress.
Chill Out
Michele is preparing for the sleepless nights of motherhood! "Getting some extra sleep while I can 💛," she captioned a photo of herself resting in bed.
All Smiles
Michele dressed her bump up in a white maxi dress, captioning the happy snapshots, "Reflection looking a little different these days. ☺️"