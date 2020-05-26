Lea Michele's Sweetest Baby Bump Photos

You know that this mama-to-be is filled with Glee 

By Andrea Wurzburger May 26, 2020 10:44 AM

1 of 6

Bumpin' in Blue

Credit: Lea Michelle/Instagram

In April 2020, a source confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively that the 33-year-old former Glee actress is taking on her most impressive role to date: mom!

Michele is expecting her first child with husband, entrepreneur and business owner Zandy Reich, 37. 

On May 2, Michele posted her first bump photo to Instagram with the caption, "So grateful 💛." 

2 of 6

First Mother's Day

Michele spent her first Mother's Day with her own mom, captioning a photo of the two staring adoringly at Michele's baby bump, "The best Mother's Day with the best mother in the world. I love you mom 💛." 

 

3 of 6

Bathroom Bump

Credit: Lea Michele/Instagram

Michele posted a mirror selfie showing off her growing belly in a bikini and accessorizing with a very chic towel. 

4 of 6

Mellow Yellow

Credit: Lea Michele/Instagram

Michele looked like a goddess cradling her bump in a yellow maxi dress.

5 of 6

Chill Out

Credit: Lea Michele/Instagram

Michele is preparing for the sleepless nights of motherhood! "Getting some extra sleep while I can 💛," she captioned a photo of herself resting in bed.

6 of 6

All Smiles

Michele dressed her bump up in a white maxi dress, captioning the happy snapshots, "Reflection looking a little different these days. ☺️" 

By Andrea Wurzburger