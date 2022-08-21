Lea Michele and Husband Celebrate Son Ever's 2nd Birthday: 'Mommy and Daddy Love You'

Lea Michele is showering her son Ever Leo with a lot of love on his 2nd birthday!

In honor of the special milestone on Sunday, the Funny Girl actress shared a carousel of pictures, including herself, Ever, and her husband Zandy Reich, to commemorate the occasion.

"Happy 2nd Birthday to our sweet Ever," she wrote in the Instagram caption. "Mommy and Daddy love you more than you will ever know. 🤍💙"

The first snap shows Michele, 35, holding Ever in her arms while she smiles for the camera. Meanwhile, the second picture includes her husband, herself, and their son standing close to each other in what appears to be a backyard of a house.

The group wore matching blue-colored attire for the day, and in both images, the former Glee star was careful not to show Ever's face.

Another photo from the post features a cute road construction-themed cake with her son's name and a number 2 sign on top of it.

Michele and Reich welcomed Ever on Aug. 20, 2020.

"Everyone's happy and healthy, and they're extremely grateful," a source told PEOPLE at the time, adding that Ever had "been an easy baby so far."

Ever's social media debut was made six days later on his mom's Instagram when Michele shared a photo of the newborn's feet, writing, "ForEver grateful for this true blessing💙"

On Mother's Day this year, the actress shared photos of herself and her son on Instagram while penning a sweet note in the caption.

"Ever, being your mama is the greatest joy of my life," she wrote. "You are my everything. Thank you for making me a mother. Happy Mother's Day to all💕."