Lea Michele and Husband Celebrate Son Ever's 2nd Birthday: 'Mommy and Daddy Love You'

The former Glee star and husband Zandy Reich welcomed their son Ever on Aug. 20, 2020

By
Published on August 21, 2022 11:53 AM
Lea Michele Celebrates Son Ever’s 2nd Birthday: 'Mommy and Daddy Love You'. https://www.instagram.com/p/Chf2nM0O1aq/.
Photo: Lea Michele/Instagram

Lea Michele is showering her son Ever Leo with a lot of love on his 2nd birthday!

In honor of the special milestone on Sunday, the Funny Girl actress shared a carousel of pictures, including herself, Ever, and her husband Zandy Reich, to commemorate the occasion.

"Happy 2nd Birthday to our sweet Ever," she wrote in the Instagram caption. "Mommy and Daddy love you more than you will ever know. 🤍💙"

The first snap shows Michele, 35, holding Ever in her arms while she smiles for the camera. Meanwhile, the second picture includes her husband, herself, and their son standing close to each other in what appears to be a backyard of a house.

The group wore matching blue-colored attire for the day, and in both images, the former Glee star was careful not to show Ever's face.

Another photo from the post features a cute road construction-themed cake with her son's name and a number 2 sign on top of it.

Lea Michele Celebrates Son Ever’s 2nd Birthday: 'Mommy and Daddy Love You'. https://www.instagram.com/p/Chf2nM0O1aq/.
Lea Michele/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Michele and Reich welcomed Ever on Aug. 20, 2020.

"Everyone's happy and healthy, and they're extremely grateful," a source told PEOPLE at the time, adding that Ever had "been an easy baby so far."

Ever's social media debut was made six days later on his mom's Instagram when Michele shared a photo of the newborn's feet, writing, "ForEver grateful for this true blessing💙"

RELATED: Former Glee Star Lea Michele Opens up About Her 'Challenging Pregnancy'

On Mother's Day this year, the actress shared photos of herself and her son on Instagram while penning a sweet note in the caption.

"Ever, being your mama is the greatest joy of my life," she wrote. "You are my everything. Thank you for making me a mother. Happy Mother's Day to all💕."

Related Articles
lea michele
Lea Michele Shares Photo of 'Glee' Costar Darren Criss Holding Her Son Ever 'for the First Time'
Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw
Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw's Relationship Timeline
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock (12910676v) Lea Michele 'Spring Awakening: Those You've Known' premiere, New York, USA - 25 Apr 2022
Lea Michele Reveals Why She Hasn't Watched 'Glee' 's Tribute Episode to Cory Monteith
Lea Michele/Instagram
Lea Michele Celebrates 3-Year Wedding Anniversary with Husband Zandy Reich During Beach Trip
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock (12910676v) Lea Michele 'Spring Awakening: Those You've Known' premiere, New York, USA - 25 Apr 2022
Lea Michele Will Return to the Place Where She Got Married for a One-Night-Only Concert
Lea Michele, Cory Monteith
Lea Michele Pays Tribute to Cory Monteith on the 9th Anniversary of His Death
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cf5SwDCFW7f/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D kourtneykardash Verified I feel so blessed to be the mommy of this little lady. She makes me so so proud every day and brings so much joy to my world. Happy 10th Birthday my Penelope 💞🥳 filled with matching pajamas, fuzzy slippers, all sleeping together in blow up hearts, outdoor movies and lots of rainbow sprinkles.
Kourtney Kardashian Pens Sweet Birthday Tribute to Daughter Penelope: 'She Makes Me So So Proud'
Drew Scott Father's Day Instagram Post
Drew Scott Celebrates First Father's Day Since Welcoming Baby Boy Parker: 'So Thankful'
Patrick Mahomes II and Brittany Matthews attend the world premiere event for "The Team That Wouldn't Be Here"
Patrick Mahomes Celebrates Father's Day Boat Outing with Wife Brittany and Daughter Sterling
catherine schwarzenegger and chris pratt
Celebrity Babies Born in 2022
celine dion
How Stars Are Celebrating Mother's Day 2022
Lea Michele
Lea Michele Tells Jonathan Groff She'll Carry His Baby If He Wants to Be a Dad
Iggy Azalea Celebrates Son Onyx's 2nd Birthday: 'Being Your Mama Is a Joy'
Iggy Azalea Celebrates Son Onyx's 2nd Birthday: 'Being Your Mama Is a Joy'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cc31pdCLTsX/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= kellyripa Verified Happy 2nd birthday Wyatt! I love you soooooo much! ♥️♥️🎂🎂🎈🎈 2h
Kelly Ripa Wishes Anderson Cooper's Son Wyatt a Happy 2nd Birthday: 'I Love You'
March birthdays
Eva Amurri Celebrates Son Mateo's 2nd Birthday with Ex-Husband Kyle Martino, Boyfriend Ian Hock
Kathryn Dennis
'Southern Charm' Star Kathryn Dennis Celebrates Daughter Kensington's 8th Birthday: 'A Wonderful Day'