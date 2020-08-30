Lea Michele and husband Zandy Reich welcomed son Ever, their first child together, on Aug. 20

Lea Michele Celebrates First Birthday Since Becoming a Mom with Sweet Photo of Herself and Son Ever

Lea Michele is celebrating her first birthday as a new mom.

In honor of her 34th birthday, over the weekend, the former Glee actress shared a new photo of herself and her 20-day-old son Ever Leo.

The sweet image shows the proud parent cradling her baby boy in her arms as they stand in front of a festive birthday cake with their backs to the camera. "Happy birthday mama!" read a message written in cursive beside the cake in honor of the milestone moment.

“34,” the actress simply captioned the mother-son photo.

Just days after welcoming her son, Michele posted a black-and-white snapshot of the newborn's tiny foot.

Also visible in the photo were the hands of Michele, 33, and husband Zandy Reich, who cradled their first child's toes that were peeking out from under a blanket.

"ForEver grateful for this true blessing💙," she captioned the snapshot.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Michele and Reich, 37, welcomed their son on Aug. 20. "Everyone's happy and healthy, and they're extremely grateful," the source said, adding that their son had "been an easy baby so far."

Image zoom Lea Michele and Zandy Reich Kevin Mazur/Getty

A source confirmed Michele's pregnancy exclusively to PEOPLE in April, sharing that she and entrepreneur and business owner Reich have "always wanted to be parents."

One month after news of her pregnancy broke, the Scream Queens alum shared the first photo of her baby bump on Instagram. "So grateful," she wrote.

Michele and Reich were first romantically linked in July 2017. Reich proposed the following April, and they went on to tie the knot in an intimate and romantic ceremony in March 2019.

The actress, who apologized earlier this summer after facing controversy following accusations of bad behavior from former Glee costars, previously spoke about wanting a large family.