Lea Michele Goes on 'Family Getaway' with Son Ever While on Vacation from Broadway's 'Funny Girl'

Lea Michele is taking some time away with her 2-year-old son, Ever Leo Reich.

In an Instagram photo shared Thursday, Michele, 36, can be seen soaking up the sun with her son while on vacation from her run as Fanny Brice in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl.

Wearing a matching white two-piece mesh coverup over her burnt-orange swimsuit, Michele looks back at the camera in the photo, simply writing in the caption, "Family getaway 💓🌴."

Ever is seen wearing a light blue rash guard and matching shorts, as they walk up a wooden bridge surrounded by green leaves and a bright blue sky. Michele and her husband, Zandy Reich, welcomed Ever on Aug. 20, 2020.

The actress told her Instagram followers earlier this week that she would be "heading off on vacation" and returning to the Broadway production of Funny Girl on Feb. 28.

Alongside a photo of her dressed in costume outside of the marquee at the August Wilson Theatre, she wrote, "The fabulous @jujujuliebee will be on while I'm away! What an incredible 6 months it's been living this DREAM COME TRUE! Got some exciting news to share when I'm back! In the meantime, thank you for all of the love and support during this unbelievably magical time! Love you all."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

In September of last year, on the same day she returned to Broadway, Michele sent her son off to his first day of "little school," writing on her Instagram Story: "Today is a special and important day that within the blink of an eye was here."

"I cried as I tied your little shoes this morning," she wrote alongside a photo featuring Ever sporting a school backpack with his initials. "I feel like just yesterday you were born. And now you have your first day of little school. I'm your mama before anything ever and I love you."

Speaking to PEOPLE at that time, Michele said she was "nervous to go back to work and leave him."

However, she added, "I spoke to so many incredible women in the Broadway community who are also moms. And all of these women just said it's important for him to see you working, and for him to see you doing what you love. So I just have to keep reminding myself of that."