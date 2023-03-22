Lea Michele Explains Absence from 'Funny Girl' as Son, 2, Is Hospitalized for 'Scary Health Issue'

Michele announced she would be absent from her role as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl to "be here for" her son

Published on March 22, 2023 04:59 PM
Lea Michele Says She's Dealing with 'Scary Health Issue' with Son Ever, 2, in the Hospital
Lea Michele's Instagram Story . Photo: Lea Michele/Instagram

Lea Michele is taking a night off from Funny Girl due to a family emergency.

Sharing the news on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, the actress, 36, wrote "I'm so sorry, but unfortunately, I will be out of @funnygirlbway today."

Showing a photo of her hand on 2-year-old son Ever Leo's arm, she continued, "We are at the hospital with our son dealing with a scary health issue that I need to be here for."

"I'm so sorry. Please send us some love and strength," she concluded.

The Broadway production confirmed Michele would be absent from all performances on March 22 in an Instagram post, writing, "Lea Michele will be out of both performances today, Wednesday, March 22. Julie Benko will be your fabulous Fanny!"

Lea Michele Goes on 'Family Getaway' with Son While on Break from Funny Girl https://www.instagram.com/p/CpA_4Hqua5K/
Lea Michele/instagram

Ever was last spotted on Michele's Instagram account last month, soaking up the sun with his mom during a family vacation.

He was seen wearing a light blue rash guard and matching shorts, as they walked up a wooden bridge surrounded by green leaves and a bright blue sky. Michele and her husband, Zandy Reich, welcomed Ever on Aug. 20, 2020.

In September of last year, on the same day she returned to Broadway, Michele sent her son off to his first day of "little school," writing on her Instagram Story: "Today is a special and important day that within the blink of an eye was here."

Lea Michele and Ever
Lea Michele Instagram

"I cried as I tied your little shoes this morning," she wrote alongside a photo featuring Ever sporting a school backpack with his initials. "I feel like just yesterday you were born. And now you have your first day of little school. I'm your mama before anything ever and I love you."

Speaking to PEOPLE at that time, Michele said she was "nervous to go back to work and leave him."

However, she added, "I spoke to so many incredible women in the Broadway community who are also moms. And all of these women just said it's important for him to see you working, and for him to see you doing what you love. So I just have to keep reminding myself of that."

