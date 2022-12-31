Lea Michele Says 2022 'Was One of My Favorites' as She Remembers 'Big Day' for Her 'Little Family'

"2023 I hope you're ready for me," Lea Michele wrote on Instagram as she reflected on the big year that 2022 was for her family in a New Year's Eve post

Published on December 31, 2022
Lea Michele, Evers
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty; Lea Michele/Instagram

It was a big year for Lea Michele's family.

The Golden Globe nominee, 36, reflected on the blessings of 2022, including her Broadway opening as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl and her 2-year-old son Ever Leo's first day of preschool, in a throwback post she shared Saturday on Instagram for New Year's Eve.

"To find one photo to encapsulate this year was almost impossible. I put together a slide and there were too many to fit," she started in the caption.

"Starting the year off traveling with my best friend, living and loving NYC with my husband and our family, to the [HBO documentary Spring Awakening: Those You've Known], performing at the TONYS, finding out I would finally be Fanny, and then opening on Broadway in FUNNY GIRL and having so many more incredible dreams come true for our show," Michele continued. "So much to be so incredibly thankful and grateful for."

She posted a photo of little Ever walking down a hallway, wearing a backpack almost as big as him that was monogrammed with his initials. In another photo, Michele walked down a sidewalk with her son on her shoulders.

"But at the end of the day this photo says it all. September 6th was Ever's first day of little school. It was a big day for our family," she wrote. "We packed his tiny bag and took pictures together in the morning. Hours later I would be performing on Broadway as Fanny Brice for the first time. It was a big day for our little family.

"He didn't know what I had ahead for me that day. And he won't understand a lot of this for a while. But the great [Renée Elise Goldsberry] told me the other day that the blessings and gifts we receive in our life aren't just for us but for our children."

"So this is for you Ever. All of it. Always. 2022 you were one of my favorites. 2023 I hope you're ready for me," Michele concluded the post.

Michele welcomed her first child in August 2020 with husband Zandy Reich, whom she married the year before in March 2019.

