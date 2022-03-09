Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Shannon Shares Sweet Family Photos with Daughter Ella, 4, and Son Bentley, 7 Months

Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon is one proud mom!

The reality star, 22, appeared to be surrounded by joy and happiness in a carousel of photos shared to Instagram on Tuesday.

"Photo dump 📸❤️😍," she simply captioned the post, which included sweet snapshots of her 4-year-old daughter, Ella Grace, and 7-month-old son, Bentley Jameson, both of whom she shares with husband Joshua Efird.

In one image, Ella can be seen holding her baby brother, while Bentley is pictured laying in his dad's arm in another photo. Two of the pictures show the children sitting in a cemetery in front of two tombstones engraved with the names William D. Thompson and Mary F. Thompson, respectively.

In November last year, the mother of two shared Thanksgiving-themed photos of her little ones, including one snap of Ella sweetly hugging her little brother.

"The two things I'm most thankful for," Pumpkin wrote in the caption at the time. "You guys helped momma through some of the darkest times and I'll forever be grateful for you two!! Reach for the stars baby."

Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Shannon Credit: Lauryn Shannon/instagram

Pumpkin's youngest child was born in July last year. When she first revealed her pregnancy news exclusively to PEOPLE in April, she said they "weren't really expecting" to get pregnant.

"We also weren't trying either, but we weren't preventing," she said at the time. "Everybody knows Ella's 3 now, so it's taken me that long to get pregnant. Because for a while, I was on birth control and then I got off of birth control for a year and a half. And then I found out that I was pregnant."

Learning she was expecting again "was definitely a shock because we had been trying and I've been buying pregnancy tests and they kept coming back up negative," said Pumpkin. She added, "And Josh was just kind of like, 'Oh, don't take anymore.' And I was just kind of like, 'Well ...' This one day I just had a weird feeling and I took one and it came up positive."

Before finding out about the pregnancy, Pumpkin and Josh "had already come to terms" with the thought that "Ella may just be our one and it just being us and we're going to be okay."