Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Shannon Shares Adorable Photos of Daughter Ella, 3½, and Baby Son Bentley, 3 Months

"The two things I'm most thankful for," said Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon of her kids whom she shares with husband Joshua Efird

Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon is counting her blessings.

The reality star, 21, shared new Thanksgiving-themed photos on Instagram featuring 3½-year-old daughter Ella Grace, plus adorable new snapshots of baby son Bentley Jameson, 3 months. One photo shows sister Alana Thompson, 16, with Bentley on a carousel, and another showcases Ella hugging her little brother.

"The two things I'm most thankful for. You guys helped momma through some of the darkest times and I'll forever be grateful for you two!! Reach for the stars baby," Pumpkin, who shares her kids with husband Joshua Efird, captioned the post.

In September, Pumpkin paid tribute to Ella on Instagram, writing, "Happy national daughters day to the two that drive me up the wall. Ella Grace you made me a mommy and I'll forever be grateful I was able to give you life."

She added, "Alana you're my sister but after taking care of you and basically having to be mom and sister this day counts for you to. You both have personalities that light up the whole world. Just know I'll always stand behind you both 100% with any thing. You both can conquer the world look at y'all."

Pumpkin is the daughter of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum June "Mama June" Shannon. Speaking exclusively with PEOPLE in April, Pumpkin revealed her pregnancy news, saying they "weren't really expecting" it at the time.

"We also weren't trying either, but we weren't preventing," she said at the time. "Everybody knows Ella's 3 now, so it's taken me that long to get pregnant. Because for a while, I was on birth control and then I got off of birth control for a year and a half. And then I found out that I was pregnant."

Learning she was expecting again "was definitely a shock because we had been trying and I've been buying pregnancy tests and they kept coming back up negative," said Pumpkin. She added, "And Josh was just kind of like, 'Oh, don't take anymore.' And I was just kind of like, 'Well ...' This one day I just had a weird feeling and I took one and it came up positive."

Before finding out about the pregnancy, Pumpkin and Josh "had already come to terms" with the thought that "Ella may just be our one and it just being us and we're going to be okay."