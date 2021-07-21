Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Shannon and Husband Joshua Efird Welcome Baby Boy Bentley Jameson

Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon's baby boy is here!

The reality star, 21, and husband Joshua Efird welcomed their second baby together, son Bentley Jameson, Pumpkin announced on her Instagram Wednesday. The pair, who wed in 2018, also share 3½-year-old daughter Ella Grace.

"After being admitted into the hospital last night at 2-3 centimeters with heavy contractions our baby boy has finally made his debut," Pumpkin wrote alongside photos of the newborn.

"Everyone meet Bentley Jameson Efird weighing 7 pounds 10 ounces ☺️," she added.

Pumpkin is the daughter of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum June "Mama June" Shannon and older sister to 15½-year-old Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson.

Speaking exclusively with PEOPLE in April, Pumpkin revealed her pregnancy news, saying they "weren't really expecting" it at the time.

"We also weren't trying either, but we weren't preventing," she said. "Everybody knows Ella's 3 now, so it's taken me that long to get pregnant. Because for a while, I was on birth control and then I got off of birth control for a year and a half. And then I found out that I was pregnant."

Learning she was expecting again "was definitely a shock because we had been trying and I've been buying pregnancy tests and they kept coming back up negative," said Pumpkin. She added, "And Josh was just kind of like, 'Oh, don't take anymore.' And I was just kind of like, 'Well ...' This one day I just had a weird feeling and I took one and it came up positive."

Before finding out about the pregnancy, Pumpkin and Josh "had already come to terms" with the thought that "Ella may just be our one and it just being us and we're going to be okay."

But after they "had just come to terms with that," they found out she was pregnant again. "That, for sure, was a big deal, because Josh doesn't work at home," said Pumpkin. "He works in South Carolina, and it's very hard, being long distance and then being pregnant and taking care of two kids. It's definitely a lot."

Pumpkin added that she was more energized with this pregnancy than she was with her first.

"I feel like this one is different because I'm able to get up. In the mornings, I'm super energized. I can get up at 7 and go all day. But with Ella, I was just tired all the time," she recalled. "I didn't really want to do anything. So I just hope that this continues."