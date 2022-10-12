Lauryn Hill shared a special moment with the oldest of her six kids.

The "Ready or Not" singer, 47, performed over the weekend at ONE MusicFest in Atlanta, where she performed her emotional song "To Zion" as part of her setlist.

The song discusses Hill's decision to go through with her pregnancy with Zion in 1997 as her career was picking up. The following year, she would release her iconic album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

After she finished the song, Zion, now 25 and a dad himself, came onstage to surprise his mom with a hug. He stayed briefly before returning backstage, at which point Hill encouraged the crowd to welcome Zion and his two children, 19-month-old daughter Azariah Genesis and 5-year-old son Zephaniah Nesta.

"This is my grandson Zephaniah. This is my granddaughter Azaria. This is my son, Zion," she told the audience at the event.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Julia Beverly/Instagram

Later in the performance, some of Hill's other children joined her onstage including son John Nesta, 19, Micah, 11, and Sara, 14. Absent from the event were Joshua Omaru, 20, and Selah Louise, 23.

Hill shares Zion, Selah, Joshua, John, and Sara with Rohan Marley, son of late reggae legend Bob Marley. The R&B singer has never disclosed the identity of Micah's father, though she has confirmed that Marley is not the father.

In August 2018, the "Doo-Wop (That Thing)" hitmaker responded to critics who had been disparaging her and her musical talents.

"I've remained patient and quiet for a very long time, allowing people to talk, speculate and project" she wrote in an essay published on Medium. "People can sometimes confuse kindness for weakness and silence for weakness as well. When this happens, I have to speak up."

"The myth that I'm not allowed to play the original versions of my songs is a myth (anyone who's seen my current show knows this)," she wrote. "I remix my songs live because I haven't released an album in several years. There's no way I could continue to play the same songs over and over as long as I've been performing them without some variation and exploration. I'm not a robot."