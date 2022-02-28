Lauren Wood Is 'Forever Grateful' for Odell Beckham Jr. After Welcoming Son in 3-Hour Home Birth

Lauren Wood is praising boyfriend Odell Beckham Jr. for his support since giving birth to their first baby, son Zydn.

On Thursday, the 28-year-old model and fitness trainer shared a heartfelt tribute to Beckham Jr. in honor of their baby boy being a week old. Alongside a photo of her newborn's feet, Wood reflected on her 3-hour home birth, telling followers she's "soaking up" every moment as a mother, including watching her boyfriend step into his role as a dad.

"Can't believe it's already been 7 days since I pushed him out on my own bed!! I've been MIA soaking up every min of Motherhood," she wrote. "Every lesson. Every newbie mistake. Every look on Zydn's face. Every breath he takes."

"From my birth experience, to sharing exhaustion with the most supportive, loving partner I could ask for, @obj," Wood added. "Watching you become the dad I always knew you would be, but actually seeing it happen, I am forever grateful & so in love 🥺😍 *que [sic] the oxytocin high*."

odell beckham jr.

"I now know what it Truly means, 'it takes a village.' Ms independent had to go sit tf down," Wood continued. "My boyfriend, our mothers nursing me back to life while I nurse Zydn into his new life (all I can say is, I GET IT NOW mom), my midwife, my friends with the golden tips, my son for being so good & gentle to my body during a 3 hr home delivery!!"

Wood ended her post, "Zydn wanted to attend all the SB activities for his daddy from the closest & most protected seat, my womb🤰Bc boyyy he shot out right after everything was over. I'm obsessed & I LOVE IT HERE 💕 2/17/22"

Beckham Jr. later commented on the post, "😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 minezzzzzzz"

odell beckham jr.

Last week, The NFL star announced that he and Wood welcomed their baby boy on Feb. 17.

"2-17-22, 0605. THE biggest blessing I've ever had in my life arrived here on earth!" Beckham Jr. wrote on Instagram, posting photos of himself snuggled up on a couch with Wood and their newborn.

"The words, I can't even put together for the overwhelming emotions that ran thru me … a moment I will never forget and cherish forever. Zydn was born at that moment I knew my life changed for the better."