Lauren Scruggs Recalls 'Internal Struggle' to Choose IVF Rather Than Her 'Go-To' Holistic Methods

Lauren Scruggs and husband Jason Kennedy announced in January that they were beginning their "IVF journey"

Lauren Scruggs says she struggled with pursuing IVF but ultimately found "peace" with the decision.

Back in January, Scruggs, 32, and her husband Jason Kennedy announced that they were beginning their "IVF journey," telling fans that "it's going to be a good process no matter what, we're committed to believing that."

Scruggs, offering an update on Instagram Wednesday, says her egg retrieval is this Friday, and she and her former E! host husband — whom she wed in December 2014 — are "bursting with excitement and are praying over the baby/babies to be!"

She adds, however, that the choice to pursue IVF wasn't a simple one for her to agree to at first.

"i have truly been feeling so grateful for every part of this process," she writes in a caption, accompanying a photo of the medical kit she uses for the self-injections. "It was an internal struggle initially to make the decision to start ivf because holistic routes are always my go-to, but after so much prayer, this path was the clear next step and so much peace is behind it."

"Whenever i get a shot or take medicine, instead of subconsciously feeling guilty, i thank God for how it is helping my body during this time + am so grateful for this opportunity, the amazing doctors, and the community of friends doing ivf at the same time as me," continues Scruggs. "This mentality has shifted everything for me."

"Every time a shot hurts or if i am tired," she adds, "i am so reminded of the most beautiful attribute behind having kiddos that i have learned from the sweet parents around me - there is nothing better to sacrifice for and this minimal discomfort is so temporary."

The pair have been open about their struggles with starting a family in the past. In a May 2019 Instagram video taken during a hospital visit, Kennedy joked: "In high school, they said 'Don't have sex because you'll get pregnant' — among other reasons — but they never told us how hard it is to get pregnant. God bless, this thing is tricky."

"I promise we're practicing but nothing quite yet," he wrote with the video at the time. "Not stressing it, one day soon, love you Lola."