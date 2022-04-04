Lauren Scruggs and Jason Kennedy Welcome First Baby, Son Ryver Rhodes

The couple welcomed their first baby after fertility struggles and an IVF journey

The lifestyle blogger, 33, and husband Kennedy, 40, welcomed their first baby together, son Ryver Rhodes, on Sunday, April 3, the couple announced on Instagram Monday.

"Trying to come up with words to fully process the last 48 hours aren't possible. Seeing my son for the first time felt like a movie, I kept closing my eyes and finally realized it was true," Kennedy said in a statement to Access Hollywood. "We love this boy so much and are so thankful for this time together."

The former entertainment news host said Scruggs and the newborn are "doing great," before he jokingly asked, "Can someone help me with this car seat?"

The couple revealed they were going to be parents to a baby boy with a silly video on Instagram in October.

In the clip posted to Scruggs' account, Kennedy is seen rubbing his wife's baby bump before asking, "Is that what I think it is in there?"

"Is that a penis?" he questioned, to which Scruggs replied, "I think it is."

"It's a boy!" the pair exclaimed in unison.

The former longtime E! personality and author and skincare entrepreneur first announced their pregnancy news exclusively to PEOPLE in September, after fertility struggles and an IVF journey.

"It's always tough when a doctor tells you you can't have kids naturally and you keep running into complications, but we didn't sit and wallow in that. We were really blessed to meet with some amazing doctors and specialists," Kennedy told PEOPLE.

"The hardest part probably was having four alarms set every day for months taking medicine," said Scruggs, as Kennedy added, "And one time Lauren had to be rushed to the ER because of unbearable pain a few days after the egg retrieval. Not to sound cliché, but it really has brought us even closer together because we have never been through this before, and it's been really special supporting each other."

Kennedy continued, "There is an overall sense of peace because of our faith in God, and then it just comes down to our incredible friends and family who walked closely with us through it all."