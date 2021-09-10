Lauren Scruggs and Jason Kennedy exclusively revealed to PEOPLE on Wednesday that they are expecting their first baby

Lauren Scruggs and Jason Kennedy Surprise Justin Bieber and More Celebs with Pregnancy News

It's been a long road to pregnancy for Lauren Scruggs and Jason Kennedy, and their famous friends are just as excited to welcome the baby as they are.

To reveal that Scruggs, 33, is pregnant, she and Kennedy FaceTimed loved ones. When they answered, the duo didn't say anything, but held up the positive pregnancy test and waited for them to understand.

The pair called Kennedy's former E! News colleague Giuliana Rancic and her husband Bill first. Bill let out a string of profanities in excitement before Rancic, 47, walked over and jumped up and down for joy at the news.

"Shut up," Justin, 27, said on FaceTime. "Shut up. Oh my God."

"Uncle JJ," Kennedy said.

Lauren Scruggs and Jason Kennedy Credit: jason kennedy/instagram

When they called Justin's wife Hailey, 24, she squealed, "Oh my God! There's a little person in there!"

"Oh! Great!" Shriver, 65, exclaimed when the couple gave her a call.

Lauren Scruggs and Jason Kennedy Credit: jason kennedy/instagram

When Kennedy and Scruggs got Gifford, 68, on the phone, the morning show host let out a scream before saying, "Oh my gosh, praise God!"

"Telling friends was fun...." Kennedy captioned the video.

He and Scruggs exclusively revealed to PEOPLE on Wednesday that they are expecting their first baby after fertility struggles and a lengthy IVF journey.

Lauren Scruggs and Jason Kennedy Credit: jason kennedy/instagram

Before telling their friends, the couple told family members, beginning with Scruggs' twin sister, followed by both sets of parents — who Kennedy told PEOPLE "lost their minds" at the exciting news.

Scruggs told PEOPLE on Wednesday that the most difficult part of IVF "probably was having four alarms set every day for months taking medicine."

Jason Kennedy and Lauren Scruggs Lauren Scruggs, Jason Kennedy | Credit: Courtesy Jason Kennedy and Lauren Scruggs

"And one time Lauren had to be rushed to the ER because of unbearable pain a few days after the egg retrieval," Kennedy added.