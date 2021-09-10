Lauren Scruggs and Jason Kennedy Surprise Justin Bieber and More Celebs with Pregnancy News
Lauren Scruggs and Jason Kennedy exclusively revealed to PEOPLE on Wednesday that they are expecting their first baby
It's been a long road to pregnancy for Lauren Scruggs and Jason Kennedy, and their famous friends are just as excited to welcome the baby as they are.
Kennedy, 39, shared a video on Instagram Thursday that compiled their friends' reactions to the news that they are expecting their first child together. Included in the video are Justin and Hailey Bieber, Maria Shriver, and Kathie Lee Gifford, among several others.
To reveal that Scruggs, 33, is pregnant, she and Kennedy FaceTimed loved ones. When they answered, the duo didn't say anything, but held up the positive pregnancy test and waited for them to understand.
RELATED: Jason Kennedy, Lauren Scruggs Expecting Baby After IVF Journey That 'Brought Us Even Closer Together'
The pair called Kennedy's former E! News colleague Giuliana Rancic and her husband Bill first. Bill let out a string of profanities in excitement before Rancic, 47, walked over and jumped up and down for joy at the news.
"Shut up," Justin, 27, said on FaceTime. "Shut up. Oh my God."
"Uncle JJ," Kennedy said.
When they called Justin's wife Hailey, 24, she squealed, "Oh my God! There's a little person in there!"
"Oh! Great!" Shriver, 65, exclaimed when the couple gave her a call.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
When Kennedy and Scruggs got Gifford, 68, on the phone, the morning show host let out a scream before saying, "Oh my gosh, praise God!"
"Telling friends was fun...." Kennedy captioned the video.
He and Scruggs exclusively revealed to PEOPLE on Wednesday that they are expecting their first baby after fertility struggles and a lengthy IVF journey.
RELATED: Lauren Scruggs Talks IVF Process and Why She's 'Embracing It Fully': 'It's a Beautiful Thing'
Before telling their friends, the couple told family members, beginning with Scruggs' twin sister, followed by both sets of parents — who Kennedy told PEOPLE "lost their minds" at the exciting news.
Scruggs told PEOPLE on Wednesday that the most difficult part of IVF "probably was having four alarms set every day for months taking medicine."
"And one time Lauren had to be rushed to the ER because of unbearable pain a few days after the egg retrieval," Kennedy added.
But despite the difficult journey, Scruggs and Kennedy have come out on the other side stronger than ever. "Not to sound cliché, but it really has brought us even closer together because we have never been through this before, and it's been really special supporting each other," he said.