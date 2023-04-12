Lauren Scruggs and Jason Kennedy Expecting Baby No. 2: 'Major Surprise'

Lauren Scruggs and Jason Kennedy have another baby on the way!

The couple announced their happy news in a joint Instagram post on Tuesday, sharing a sweet video of them telling their 12-month-old son Ryver Rhodes he was going to be a bigger brother.

In the video, Kennedy, 41, played peekaboo with Ryver in his crib before showing the toddler a positive pregnancy test — an item he immediately grabbed and began playing with.

The clip then showed a set of still photos, one with Scruggs happily holding baby Ryver up to the camera as Kennedy proudly displayed the pregnancy test. Another pic was snapped as Scruggs, 34, kissed Ryver on the cheek while Kennedy made a shocked face.

Kennedy also showed a closeup of the pregnancy test, which read "yes +" as Scruggs played with their son in the background.

"This was a major surprise and the sweetest plot twist — I cannot wait to watch little Ryver be a big brother 🤭🤍👶🏼," Kennedy captioned the post on Instagram.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Several of the couple's friends congratulated the pair in the comments including Kennedy's former E! News co-host Giuliana Rancic who wrote, "Love you all so much!!! So so so happy for your sweet beautiful family ❤️❤️❤️"

"CONGRATS 💕💕💕 could not have happened to two sweeter people xoxo," actress Kate Bosworth also commented.

The news comes just over a year after the couple, who wed in 2014, welcomed their first baby on Apr. 3, 2022.

"Trying to come up with words to fully process the last 48 hours aren't possible. Seeing my son for the first time felt like a movie, I kept closing my eyes and finally realized it was true," Kennedy said in a statement to Access Hollywood at the time. "We love this boy so much and are so thankful for this time together."

Prior to Ryver's birth, Kennedy and Scruggs had been opened about their fertility struggles, documenting their years-long in vitro fertilization process on social media.

Scruggs discussed her experience with IVF in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE in 2021, calling it a "blessing" that she has the opportunity to pursue this path as a way to expand her family. "I'm committed to this journey, and it's a blessing, no matter what, because this could result in something so incredible," the lifestyle blogger said at the time.

"It's such an amazing method of enhancing your fertility and having a sweet baby come into the world ... [I'm] really just trying to make the best of it by being grateful and flipping the script and just embracing it fully," she continued.

Lauren Scruggs and Jason Kennedy. Presley Ann/Getty

PEOPLE exclusively announced the pair were pregnant with baby Ryver.

Following Ryver's birth, Kennedy revealed his wife's home birth "didn't go as planned. "

"After 23 hours we went to the hospital. Ryver took another 10 hours," he said, noting Scruggs suffered a fourth degree vaginal tear, a perineal laceration, during labor and that they had to do a vacuum-assisted delivery.

"My wife is incredible. She's been laying low the past few weeks so she can heal," Kennedy wrote on Instagram, before thanking the their "amazing doctor, midwives, and team."

"I'm watching her pump, hold, and comfort my son as I type this," he continued. "I love these moments, I love this feeling and I love how you care for our boy. I love you."