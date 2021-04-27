Lauren London shares 4-year-old son Kross Ermias Asghedom with Nipsey Hussle and is a mother to 11-year-old son Kameron Carter from a previous relationship

Lauren London Talks Setting Example for Sons by Going Back to Work After Nipsey Hussle’s Death: ‘We Can’t Stop’

Lauren London is trying to set an example for her two sons when it comes to grieving the loss of her late love Nipsey Hussle.

London, 36, returned to her first acting project, the upcoming movie Without Remorse, months after the rapper, whose real name was Ermias Joseph Asghedom, was fatally shot at age 33 on March 31, 2019, outside of his apparel store, Marathon Clothing Company, in Los Angeles.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The actress shares 4-year-old son Kross Ermias Asghedom with Hussle and 11-year-old son Kameron Samuel Ari, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Lil Wayne.

Speaking of her decision to return to acting, London recalled her Without Remorse costar Michael B. Jordan apprehensively asking if she wanted to be a part of the project following Hussle's death.

Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle | Credit: Allen Berezovsky/Getty

RELATED: Lauren London Praises Late Boyfriend Nipsey Hussle 2 Years After His Death: 'I Love You Eternally'

"Michael reached out to me as a friend and he was so unsure if I was even going to ever work again," the mom of two told Entertainment Tonight. "And he was like, 'Look, I'm unsure if this is what you want to do, but I have to follow my intuition, I have to ask you if can you just read the script.' "

Thinking of her children, she said, "We can't stop, you know? We do have a purpose, all of us, and it's important for my sons to see me moving forward with grief, not just curling up in a ball, because I curled up in a ball for a long time."

London added, "But especially for my eldest son because he's just a little more aware ... But we will continue moving on as we had to, as he would want us to."

Lauren London Credit: Lauren London/Instagram

RELATED: Lauren London Shares Photo of Sons on Mother's Day Over One Year After Nipsey Hussle's Death

The posthumous Grammy winner was honored with a memorial service at the Staples Center in April 2019.

At the service, Kross, Kameron, Hussle's daughter Emani, now 12, and his nephew Khalil all took the stage alongside London.

Calling Hussle by his given name, Kameron recalled a recent dream he'd had in which "I was in a paradise and I was playing in the ocean water when Ermias popped up right behind me ... I turned around and I yelled his name and gave him a hug. Shortly [after] he was gone but it was still cool."

"I told my mom about the dream, and after, I told her I was thinking about it. And I realized that Ermias told me what heaven was like. He told me it was paradise," he told the crowd.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Hussle was laid to rest on April 12, 2019 at an intimate and private funeral.

Recently, London honored her late love in a heartfelt tribute two years after he was killed.

"2 years, and it feels like yesterday and eternity all at the same time. Grief and Healing have been constant companions on this journey," the ATL actress began.

RELATED VIDEO: Prince Charles Gets Emotional as He Views Public Tributes to Father Prince Philip with Camilla

London continued, "In Honor of His life and demonstration ... May all of Heaven exalt Your name for all You did on Earth and beyond. Brave and Beloved Soul, Ermias. You are missed deeply. You are loved immensely. You will forever be. I love you eternally."