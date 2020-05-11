Lauren London Shares Photo of Sons on Mother's Day Over One Year After Nipsey Hussle's Death

Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed in March 2019 at the age of 33

Lauren London was feeling the love this Mother's Day.

On Sunday, the mother of two shared a black-and-white snapshot of her sons — 3½-year-old Kross Ermias, whom she shared with late boyfriend Nipsey Hussle, and 10-year-old Kameron Samuel Ari, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Lil Wayne — embracing, in honor of the holiday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the adorable photograph, Kameron is holding Kross against his front, appearing to give his little brother a kiss on the cheek as the younger wraps his arms around Kameron.

"The absolute Honor of being their Mother. This Love has saved me. Peace to all the mommas / Happy Mother's Day," London, 35, wrote to accompany her post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Lauren London (L) and Nipsey Hussle Steve Granitz/WireImage

Image zoom Nipsey Hussle and son Kross Lauren London/Instagram

RELATED: Lauren London Celebrates Son Kross's 3rd Birthday — His First Since Dad Nipsey Hussle's Death

Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom, was killed on March 31, 2019, after he was shot near his clothing store (the Marathon Clothing Company) in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The late rapper, entrepreneur and community activist — who posthumously won the 2020 Grammy award for both best rap/sung performance and best rap performance — was 33 years old at the time of his murder.

On the first anniversary of Hussle's death, London said in part in an emotional Instagram post, "Gods Grace and Mercy have carried me this far. ... I stand strong because of you. Because I know you wouldn't have it any other way. Because I recall every late night conversation we had about resilience and fear. Because you were my greatest teacher and because you are still with us, in spirit."

"With every breath I take I honor you," the model and actress went on in her caption. "I carry this pain with purpose. I promise I will make you proud. I promise to apply everything you taught me. In life and in death. Ermias Asghedom. There will never be another."

RELATED VIDEO: Lauren London's Son Kameron Remembers Nipsey Hussle at Memorial Service

Kross, Kameron, Hussle's 11-year-old daughter Emani and his nephew Khalil all took the stage alongside London during the slain rapper's memorial service in L.A. last April.

Calling Hussle by his given name, a then-9-year-old Kameron spoke calmly and recalled a recent dream he'd had in which "I was in a paradise and I was playing in the ocean water when Ermias popped up right behind me ... I turned around and I yelled his name and gave him a hug. Shortly [after] he was gone but it was still cool."

"I told my mom about the dream, and after, I told her I was thinking about it. And I realized that Ermias told me what heaven was like. He told me it was paradise," the young man continued before leading the gatherers to all say, "Respect" out loud.

Following his big brother, Kross adorably took the mic and murmured into it as the crowd responded with cheers. London also spoke briefly, telling the crowd, "Give the kids some love, they're a little nervous."