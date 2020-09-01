Lauren London Celebrates Son's 4th Birthday, Pays Tribute to His Late Father Nipsey Hussle
Kross's birthday comes two weeks after Lauren London celebrated what would have been Nipsey Hussle's 35th birthday
Lauren London paid tribute to her late boyfriend, Nipsey Hussle, during the celebration of their son Kross's birthday.
On Monday, London shared an adorable new photo of Kross Ermias on Instagram in honor of his 4th birthday. In the too-cute picture, Kross is dressed in a vibrant button-down and shorts combo as he smiles and holds one fist in the air.
"My Little Prince. Son of Ermias," London wrote, referencing Kross's father, who was born Ermias Asghedom.
"You Are Love. You will Soar. I am Honored to Be Your Mommy. Happiest Birthday Kross The Boss💙✨," the actress concluded the sweet post.
London's post garnered loads of comments from other stars wishing Kross a happy birthday.
"Look at that face!!!! The cutest," said Kim Kardashian West.
“Sweet baby!!!🙌🏾🙏🏾💋💋💋," wrote Taraji P. Henson while singer Cassie added, "Happy Birthday Kross!!!! We love you!!!! 💙💙💙💙"
Pusha T also commented, "HBD Kross 🦾🦾."
London — who additionally shares 10-year-old son Kameron Samuel Ari with ex-fiancé Lil Wayne — also included heartwarming pictures of Kross as a baby, sitting on both Hussle and London's laps.
In one photo, the late rapper is seen looking down and smiling at Kross as the little one rests on Hussle's leg.
In another shot, London, 35, holds Kross while giving him a kiss on the cheek as he cuddles with a stuffed animal.
London's tribute to Kross comes two weeks after she honored Hussle on what would have been his 35th birthday.
Hussle was killed on March 31, 2019 after he was shot near his clothing store (the Marathon Clothing Company) in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
"King Ermias Best friend Twin Flame Greatest Teacher Beautiful Strong Vessel The Spiritual Giant that walked Earth," London described her beloved partner last month. "'I Miss You' will never be deep enough for the void left in my soul. Yet, I know you walk with me- always still. Happy 35th Eternally Yours, Boogie."
The late rapper, entrepreneur and community activist — who posthumously won the 2020 Grammy award for both best rap/sung performance and best rap performance — was 33 years old at the time of his murder.