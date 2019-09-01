Lauren London Celebrates Son Kross's 3rd Birthday — His First Since Dad Nipsey Hussle's Death

Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle’s son is marking his first birthday celebration without his father.

London shared a sweet tribute to her youngest child, Kross Ermias Asghedom on Saturday as they marked his 3rd birthday.

“Today is my warrior baby’s 3rd Birthday,” she wrote. “You are the Light that shines in darkness, you are everything we prayed for and more. Continue to shine Sun 🏁🙏🏽💙.”

The actress, 34, also shared photos of Kross, including a black-and-white photo of him wearing an oversized baseball cap, and another image of him as a baby as she leans in for a kiss.

Birthday messages from stars like Cassie, La La Anthony, Busta Rhymes and Naomi Campbell flooded in for Kross, with the stars leaving comments on London’s post.

London posted several photos on her Instagram Story showing off Kross’ Batman-themed party, and made sure to include Nipsey in on the fun, too, posting a photo of the couple together with the caption, “The co-creators of Kross #hussleandboog.”

On March 31, Nipsey was shot and killed outside of his Hyde Park clothing store in Los Angeles. He was 33.

London has publicly aired her grief since the rapper’s shocking death, and frequently posts tributes to him on social media.

On Aug. 15, she marked what would have been his 34th birthday with an emotional Instagram post that celebrated the day as a time to remember all the good he’d brought into their lives.

“Today we celebrate you, my beloved,” she wrote. “Today we honor you, king.”

“We are to live in our highest vibrations today because that is how Nip lived his life. We should encourage and inspire today because that is how Hussle lived his life,” she continued. “Today we should love and give truth because that is how he lived his life. His purpose still lives on with us all.”

She went on to say that Nipsey “wasn’t a sad soul,” adding, “He was a powerful strong magical soul. Today is the day we lift up.”

“Long live my other half. My beloved king. Ermias Nip Hussle The Great!” she wrote. “I miss you. I love you. Still here holding it UP!”

London also honored him on Father’s Day in June, sharing a touching photo of him and her with Kross.

“One of the reasons I fell in Love with You…. Your Fatherhood,” she wrote. “Today we celebrate You. Love you Ermias.”

The late rapper is also a father to 10-year-old daughter Emani Asghedom.

London spoke at length about Nipsey’s devotion to his family at a memorial held for him at the Staples Center, during which she referred to him as “the love of my life.”

“My pain is from a 2-year-old that probably won’t remember how much his dad loved him,” she said. “His soul was majestic. He was the strongest man that I ever knew. A gentle father, a patient leader, a divine light. He was brilliant. He researched everything, completely self-taught, constantly seeking knowledge.”

Kross also briefly took the stage, taking the mic and murmuring into it as the crowd responded with cheers. London spoke briefly, telling the crowd: “Give the kids some love, they’re a little nervous.”