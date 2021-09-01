Lauren London Celebrates Her and Late Nipsey Hussle's Son Kross on 5th Birthday: 'My Strength'

Lauren London shares son Kross with Nipsey Hussle, who was killed in March 2019 at age 33

Lauren London is honoring son Kross Ermias on his birthday.

The Without Remorse actress, 36, shared a sweet photo of her son on Instagram Tuesday to celebrate him turning 5 years old. London shares Kross with late rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was 33 when he was fatally shot outside his apparel store in Los Angeles on March 31, 2019.

"Kross The Boss! 🏁 My baby is 5. My Lighthouse. My Strength. Love 💙 BabyHussle," she captioned the post. London is also mom to son Kameron Carter, who turns 12 in September. Hussle's daughter Emani from a previous relationship turns 13 in November.

On Aug. 15, London marked what would have been Hussle's 36th birthday, sharing a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

"Happy Birthday My King! I Love You Today and Forever Missing you is just apart [sic] of my DNA and I wear it with honor," she wrote at the time, adding, "Kross reminded me that you are '36' like me. 💙✨ 1 of 1 Hussle The Great there will never ever be another."

In March, London said on Instagram of Hussle (born Ermias Joseph Asghedom), "The Day Of Ermias' transition changed the course of my life forever. 2 years, and it feels like yesterday and eternity all at the same time. Grief and Healing have been constant companions on this journey."

The star continued, "In Honor of His life and demonstration ... May all of Heaven exalt Your name for all You did on Earth and beyond. Brave and Beloved Soul, Ermias. You are missed deeply. You are loved immensely. You will forever be. I love you eternally."