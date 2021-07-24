Lauren Lapkus and Husband Mike Castle Welcome Baby Girl Holly

Orange Is the New Black actress Lauren Lapkus and Mike Castle tied the knot in October 2018

Lauren Lapkus is a mom!

The Orange Is the New Black alum, 35, revealed on Friday that she and and husband Mike Castle have welcomed a daughter named Holly.

Lapkus shared an adorable video of the baby girl on her Instagram, captioning her post with the newborn's name and two cloud emojis.

The footage showed little Holly, looking too cute in a floral onesie, sucking on a pacifier while lying on a pillow.

Castle, 32, posted the same video on his Instagram account, writing, "Welcome to this strange world, Holly."

Lapkus and Castle tied the knot in a courthouse ceremony back in October 2018.

The couple revealed their pregnancy news in May, with Lapkus writing on her Instagram, "We are expecting a baby girl this summer. I am over the moon. So grateful and happy."

Alongside the announcement, Lapkus share a photo of herself cradling her baby bump while Castle held their dog Franny in his arms and captioned the post with the hashtag "rainbow baby" — a term used to describe a child born after a miscarriage, stillbirth, neonatal death or infant loss.

On his own Instagram page at the time, Castle shared the news by posting a picture of himself gazing lovingly at Lapkus while wearing a sweater with the word "Dad" stitched across the chest.

"Can you even believe it?! Baby girl on the way this summer," the Brews Brothers star wrote in the caption.

Castle opened up to PEOPLE last year about his relationship with Lapkus, sharing that he was "enamored" by the comedian even before meeting her.

"We could have met so many times," said the actor, who, like Lapkus, hails from Illinois. "Where I went to Piven Theater, that's blocks away from where Lauren grew up. It was very strange when Lauren and I eventually started dating, then I was like, 'I know this whole neighborhood so well and I've never met you.' "

