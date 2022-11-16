Lauren Graham Talks Bond with Peter Krause's Son, Hopes He's a 'Part of the Rest of My Life'

Lauren Graham helped to raise ex Peter Krause's now-21-year-old son Roman from a previous relationship

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 16, 2022 04:40 PM
Peter Krause; Lauren Graham
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lauren Graham still feels a special connection to ex Peter Krause's son.

The Gilmore Girls star, 55, opens up about her bond with Krause's son Roman in her new memoir Have I Told You This Already? Stories I Don't Want to Forget to Remember, sharing that while she is no longer with Krause, she hopes to maintain a relationship with Roman.

Graham began dating Krause after the two costarred as siblings on Parenthood and their almost 12-year relationship ended during the summer of 2021. The former couple lived together and Graham helped to raise Roman, now 21, whom Krause welcomed in 2001 with ex Christine King.

"I've never been a mom, but I have loved a child who lived in my house for a long time," Graham writes in her new book, available now.

The star adds that she hopes Roman will "be a part of the rest of [her] life."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lauren Graham Rollout
Amanda Friedman

Speaking to PEOPLE about her memoir, the actress got candid about her years-long relationship with Krause.

"I think part of all the positives of having known each other for a really long time were there," she said. "And one of the negatives of that is we almost came into a relationship as people in their 40s without asking any of the questions people in their 40s should be asking."

She added, "We had such a good time together that I didn't maybe ask some fundamental questions about 'What are your values and what do you envision?' and those more grown-up things. And then they just caught up with us."

Lauren Graham Rollout
Kevin Winter/Getty

As for the future, Graham said she's open to finding love again — but not on any dating apps. "You don't get the sense really of what your actual chemistry is," she said. "You're just getting what game they're playing or what method they use. It's just not the full picture."

"I'm in a rare position where I'm so thankful and I don't even know what else I would want. I got more than I ever thought," she added. "So now it becomes, how can I be a good citizen of the world and enjoy life? And who's going to be the fun person to do that with?"

Related Articles
Lauren Graham Rollout
Lauren Graham Says Writing Was a Good Distraction After Her 'Sad' Split from Peter Krause
Sister Wives Star Christine Brown Calls Out Kody Brown for Having a 'Favorite Wife' in Season 17 Premiere
Kody Brown Screams That Christine Put a 'Knife in the Kidneys' of Him and Her Sister Wives by Leaving
Christine Brown Leaves the Sister Wives and Kody in Midseason Teaser: 'I Hope They Don't Hate Me'
Christine Brown's Sister Wives and Ex Kody Say They Feel 'Betrayed' by Her Decision to Leave the Family
Sister Wives' Meri Brown Remembers Late Grandmother on Her Halloween Birthday: 'A True Queen'
'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Remembers Late Grandmother on Her Halloween Birthday: 'A True Queen'
Prince Charles
Prince Harry Will Open Up About Walking Behind Mom Princess Diana's Coffin in New Memoir
Lauren Graham Peter Krause relationship
Lauren Graham and Peter Krause's Relationship Timeline
Lauren Graham Peter Krause relationship
Lauren Graham and Peter Krause Break Up After More Than a Decade Together
Sister Wives: Christine and Kody Brown Discuss Best Way to Tell Other Wives of Their Split
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Says It'd Be 'Disloyal' to Leave the Show — Even After Kody Split
Nia Long (C) and sons Kez Sunday Udoka (L) and Massai Zhivago Dorsey II arrive for the 32nd Annual Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards at the USC Galen Center on March 23, 2019 in Los Angeles
Nia Long's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Meri Brown; Kody Brown
'Sister Wives' : Kody Brown Calls Relationship with Wife Meri 'Amiable' But Not a 'Married Situation'
GILMORE GIRLS, from left: Lauren Graham, Melissa McCarthy
Melissa McCarthy Applauds Her 'Amazing' 'Gilmore Girls' Costar Lauren Graham on Show's 22nd Anniversary
cheryl burke
Cheryl Burke 'Very Proud' of Her Sobriety Journey, Hopes to Be Sober the 'Rest of My Life'
Cynthia Bailey attends Spare Me! Real Talk For Compassionate Care Of Black Women With Uterine Fibroids panel
Cynthia Bailey Denies Infidelity Caused Split with Mike Hill: 'This Is Not a Tragic Ending'
Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell attend the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Lauren Bushnell Lane and Chris Lane's Relationship Timeline
Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki’s Relationship Timeline
Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki's Relationship: A Look Back
Kody Brown
'Sister Wives' : Kody Thinks His Family's Initial Polygamous Approach 'Seems So Dysfunctional Now'