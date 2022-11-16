Lauren Graham Talks Bond with Peter Krause's Son, Hopes He's a 'Part of the Rest of My Life'

Lauren Graham still feels a special connection to ex Peter Krause's son.

The Gilmore Girls star, 55, opens up about her bond with Krause's son Roman in her new memoir Have I Told You This Already? Stories I Don't Want to Forget to Remember, sharing that while she is no longer with Krause, she hopes to maintain a relationship with Roman.

Graham began dating Krause after the two costarred as siblings on Parenthood and their almost 12-year relationship ended during the summer of 2021. The former couple lived together and Graham helped to raise Roman, now 21, whom Krause welcomed in 2001 with ex Christine King.

"I've never been a mom, but I have loved a child who lived in my house for a long time," Graham writes in her new book, available now.

The star adds that she hopes Roman will "be a part of the rest of [her] life."

Speaking to PEOPLE about her memoir, the actress got candid about her years-long relationship with Krause.

"I think part of all the positives of having known each other for a really long time were there," she said. "And one of the negatives of that is we almost came into a relationship as people in their 40s without asking any of the questions people in their 40s should be asking."

She added, "We had such a good time together that I didn't maybe ask some fundamental questions about 'What are your values and what do you envision?' and those more grown-up things. And then they just caught up with us."

As for the future, Graham said she's open to finding love again — but not on any dating apps. "You don't get the sense really of what your actual chemistry is," she said. "You're just getting what game they're playing or what method they use. It's just not the full picture."

"I'm in a rare position where I'm so thankful and I don't even know what else I would want. I got more than I ever thought," she added. "So now it becomes, how can I be a good citizen of the world and enjoy life? And who's going to be the fun person to do that with?"