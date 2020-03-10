Lauren Conrad and Hannah Skvarla Open Up About Raising Sons: 'It's About Setting a Good Example'

They have three sons between the two of them, and The Little Market co-founders Lauren Conrad and Hannah Skvarla are already cognizant of raising their little guys to be respectful, self-aware young men.

“All of our kids get to see working moms and moms who are juggling a lot, as well as equal responsibilities in the household,” says Skvarla, who has 5-year-old Liora and 22-month-old Luca with husband Ryan.

Conrad, 34, who welcomed son Charlie Wolf in October, also has Liam James, 2. “One of the things is just being a good role model,” she says. “My husband [William Tell] and I work together and the amount of time spent at work and with the children is pretty equal between us.”

She adds, “You can tell children anything you want, but they’re always watching you. It’s really about what you do that makes the biggest impact. It’s about setting a good example.”

The children don’t have to look far for that.

Five years ago, Conrad and Skvarla founded The Little Market, a non-profit online marketplace for fair trade goods from female artisans all over the world. Since then, the pair have launched several collaborations and hosted events to raise awareness, including their annual International Women’s Day luncheon on March 6.

The event, which took place at The Bungalow at the Fairmont Hotel in Santa Monica and was sponsored by Saje Wellness, Amazon Handmade, Equilibria, Thrive Market and Bumble, included guests Tiffani Thiessen, Haylie Duff, Lauren Sanchez and Jamie Lynn Sigler. Archive Rentals provided furniture for the alfresco lunch, and Rawfinery designed complementary florals.

“This is our third event to celebrate and it’s really exciting to see that so many people around the world are celebrating and more people are acknowledging International Women’s Day,” says Skvarla.

“Through the sponsorship money we are bringing in $175,000, which will help us grow our organization and help women all over the world.”

Says Conrad: “This event is representative of the growth we’ve seen in the company and the community we’ve been able to build around us. And it’s a way for us to continue to tell our story.”