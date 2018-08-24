Lauren Conrad's Son Liam Makes Some Guinea Pig 'Friends' at a Petting Zoo

Liam James: future zoologist?

Lauren Conrad‘s adorable baby boy made a few new acquaintances recently — two guinea pigs! — in a snapshot that The Hills alum shared to her Instagram Story Thursday.

Dressed in a NASA T-shirt and blue jeans, 13-month-old Liam reached out to pet the furry critters with one hand while using his other for balance against their wooden play area.

“Liam made some friends today!” Conrad, 32, wrote atop the sweet image.

Conrad opened up to PEOPLE earlier this month about the latest milestones her son, who celebrated his first birthday on July 5, has been hitting.

“He is walking. He gets into everything and he started walking around a lot,” she said. “He started really [walking] a month and a half ago.”

Added the LC Lauren Conrad designer, “Now he is running, which is scary because they’re like little drunk men. They’re just constantly falling over and you’re like, ‘Oh my God!’ ”

Regarding the recently announced reboot of her MTV spin-off reality show (Conrad also starred in its predecessor, Laguna Beach), the mother of one won’t be appearing on The Hills: New Beginnings.

“She’s in a different place in her life,” an insider told PEOPLE of Conrad earlier this week.

The source added of show, which will premiere in 2019, “She wants everyone to enjoy themselves. She wishes everyone the best.”