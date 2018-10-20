Lauren Conrad Takes Her Son Liam on His First Trip to Disneyland — and They Dress the Part!

Lauren Conrad‘s 15-month old son Liam James had a magical trip to Disneyland on Friday.

The Hills alum, 32, and husband William Tell, 38, took their only child on his first trip to the popular theme park, documenting his big day at “the happiest place on earth” on Instagram.

Among the sights the tot soaked up were those on It’s a Small World, the iconic indoor water ride that features hundreds of audio-animatronic children dressed in cultural garb from around the world united in song.

He seemed to enjoy it, too, pointing up at the attraction while he sat on Tell’s lap.

Liam in Disneyland Lauren Conrad/Instagram

To get prepared for the big day, Conrad and Liam dressed up as two iconic characters: Peter Pan and Captain Hook.

“All ready for Liam’s first trip to Disneyland!” Conrad wrote her Instagram Stories, labeling a photo of the two in costume, with Liam’s Peter Pan exploring his mom’s hook.

Lauren Conrad and her son, Liam Lauren Conrad/Instagram

Conrad opened up to PEOPLE in August about the latest milestones her son, who celebrated his first birthday on July 5, has been hitting.

“He is walking. He gets into everything and he started walking around a lot,” she said. “He started really [walking] a month and a half ago.”

Added the LC Lauren Conrad designer, “Now he is running, which is scary because they’re like little drunk men. They’re just constantly falling over and you’re like, ‘Oh my God!’ ”

