Lauren Conrad Wishes Son Charlie Happy Birthday in Rare Photo: 'Our Little Guy Turned 1!'

Lauren Conrad and husband William Tell are parents to sons Charlie and Liam, 3

Happy first birthday, Charlie Wolf!

Lauren Conrad's baby boy turned 1 on Thursday, which his proud mama marked with a sweet photo on her Instagram feed. The picture featured little Charlie smiling while sitting on the beach.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Our little guy turned one today! Happy birthday Charlie!" the lifestyle guru, 34, wrote in the caption.

She also shared an adorable snapshot of Charlie sitting in front of his birthday cake on her Instagram Story. The birthday cake was a white-frosted confection decorated with frogs, leaves, and a single gold candle.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Lauren Conrad's son Charlie Lauren Conrad/Instagram

The Little Market co-founders Conrad and Hannah Skvarla opened up to PEOPLE back in March about raising their boys to be respectful, self-aware young men.

"All of our kids get to see working moms and moms who are juggling a lot, as well as equal responsibilities in the household," said Skvarla, who shares two young sons with husband Ryan.

Said Conrad, who's also mom to 3-year-old son Liam James, "One of the things is just being a good role model. My husband [William Tell] and I work together and the amount of time spent at work and with the children is pretty equal between us."

RELATED VIDEO: Lauren Conrad and Hannah Skvarla Open Up About Raising Sons: "It's About Setting a Good Example"

She added, "You can tell children anything you want, but they're always watching you. It's really about what you do that makes the biggest impact. It's about setting a good example."

The Hills alum told PEOPLE last December that welcoming another baby into her household with Tell, 40, has been a totally different experience from first-time motherhood.