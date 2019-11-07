And baby makes four!

Lauren Conrad and husband William Tell welcomed son Charlie Wolf on Oct. 8, making their 2-year-old son Liam James a big brother.

And when it came to designing the room that the brothers share, the lifestyle expert and entrepreneur knew just where to turn for design inspiration”: The Little Market, the nonprofit fair-trade marketplace championing artisans around the world that she founded with Hannah Skvarla.

“We started working on the nursery before we knew if we were having a boy or a girl, so we wanted to keep it gender neutral,” Conrad, 33, tells PEOPLE exclusively.

With the help of Pure Salt Interiors, the mother of two chose “beachy” accents, including a quilt stitched by artisan women in India and a mudcloth pillow with hand-drawn designs by artisans in Mali.

“I love the wallpaper we chose,” says Conrad. “I also really like the surfboard we found. It’s from Agave Surf, a local company that makes them from agave wood.”

Accents like a woven basket, handwoven in Kenya, as well as a custom candle developed with Prosperity Candle (a social enterprise which creates jobs for refugee women settled in the U.S.), round out the décor.

“I love how calm the nursery feels,” Conrad tells PEOPLE. “I really wanted it to be a relaxing environment for the kids to begin and end their days in.”

And now that the room is complete, the former Hills star can give her full attention to her two little boys.

“I have loved watching Liam grow and develop his own personality, and I can’t wait to do it all over again,” she says. “And I’m so excited for Liam to have a little brother to grow up with.”