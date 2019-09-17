Lauren Conrad Shows Off Her Baby Bump & Admits to Having Mixed Feelings About Approaching Due Date

Lauren Conrad is ready to meet her little one — but maybe not entirely!

The clothing designer, who is expecting her second child with husband William Tell, shared a gorgeous shot on Instagram on Tuesday showing off her growing baby bump in a white bikini with a sheer kimono.

While returning from the pool recently, Conrad, 33, said she was captured posing beside an open window and looking down at her belly by her pal and The Little Market co-founder Hannah Skvarla.

As she approaches the end of her pregnancy, the star admitted in the caption that she’s experiencing mixed feelings about her impending second child’s arrival.

“Currently somewhere between ‘Get this baby out of me!’ and ‘Stay in there kid! We still have so much prep to do!'” Conrad joked. “And thank you @hannahskvarla for taking this photo on our way back from the pool. This counts as a maternity shoot, right?”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Lauren Conrad Lauren Conrad/Instagram

RELATED: Pregnant Lauren Conrad “Felt Ashamed” and “Like a Bad Mom” After Breastfeeding Challenges

The Hills alum first announced that she and her husband were expanding their family in an April Instagram post.

“It’s been hard to keep this one to myself! Very excited to share that our family will be getting a little bigger this year 👶🏼,” she captioned the shot on Instagram.

Their first child, Liam James, was born in July 2017, after The Little Market co-founder and her lawyer beau tied the knot in a September 2014 sunset ceremony at a boutique winery.

Nearly two weeks after announcing her pregnancy news, Conrad stepped out in New York City to attend the launch of her Kohl’s LC Lauren Conrad Spring Collection and showed off her growing baby bump in a striped yellow sundress.

In August, Conrad spoke to PEOPLE and revealed she was trying to make becoming an older sibling a “big, exciting thing” for her Liam, 2, ahead of baby no. 2’s arrival.

Image zoom Lauren Conrad Yoni Goldberg

RELATED: Lauren Conrad Doesn’t Mind that Son Liam Said “Dada” First: “I Deserve It — He’s Stubborn, Like I Am!”

“He’s very smart, and I think he sort of understands what’s going on,” Conrad said, adding of herself and Tell, 39, “We’re just focused on making this a positive experience and talking about how exciting it will be for him to be a big brother.”

The soon-to-be mother of two also explained that she is trying to make sure she’s giving Liam enough attention, but “especially now that I’m a lot bigger, it’s harder to pick him up.”

“The biggest thing [with this pregnancy] is that I already have a child this time. I’m definitely more tired. Pregnancy is much more difficult when you have a 2-year-old running around,” Conrad said.

Image zoom William Tell and son Liam Lauren Conrad/ Instagram

RELATED GALLERY: 22 Completely Adorable Photos of Lauren Conrad’s Son Liam

Between getting ready for her second child, entertaining one child already and juggling multiple projects and business ventures, including a new podcast and a collection at Kohl's, “It’s a little hectic,” Conrad admitted to PEOPLE.

“Every conference call I have right now, they keep stressing about my due date and maternity leave just because between Kohl’s and other projects, I’m trying to figure out when they can get me back,” she said, adding that she tries to prioritize and delegate to maintain her work-life balance and “everyone’s got to do it differently.”

For new moms, Conrad also advised being forgiving to oneself and taking advantage of help from others, calling her own situation “organized chaos.”

“I think a lot of women are really reluctant to ask other people for help, just because we have this idea that we need to do this on our own,” she said. “My friends and my family were really amazing. Both my mother and mother-in-law were stopping by almost daily, just to give me 30 minutes to myself, so I think it’s okay to ask others for help.”