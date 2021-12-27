Lauren Conrad Shares Rare Family Photo with Her Two Sons as She Wishes Followers a Happy Holiday

Lauren Conrad is spending quality time with her family this holiday season.

On Saturday, the fashion designer, 35, shared a rare photo of her family of four to Instagram as she wished her followers a "happy and healthy holiday."

In the sweet snap, Conrad and husband William Tell walk on the beach together while carrying their two sons, 4-year-old Liam James and 2-year-old Charlie Wolf.

The family is color-coordinated in neutral shades for the beach-side portrait. While posing for the picture, one of the little boys hilariously covers Conrad's face with her hair.

"Wishing everyone a happy and healthy holiday 🤍Shout out to all the parents who make the magic happen✨" Conrad captioned the shot.

Conrad, who seldom shares family photos to social media, last posted a snap with her husband and sons in February.

The Hills alum shared a candid photo from bathtime with Tell and their boys, writing, "Happy Valentine's Day!! This is honestly the only photo we took together this entire year. William hates photos, but I love him."

Conrad and her husband were set up by friends in 2012 on a Valentine's Day blind date. She announced their engagement on her blog in October 2013 and they married on Sept. 13, 2014, at a boutique winery in Santa Ynez, California.

Three years later, they welcomed their first child, son Liam, on July 5, 2017. Conrad gave birth to their second child Charlie on Oct. 8, 2019.

Conrad opened up to PEOPLE back in March of last year about motherhood and raising her boys to be respectful, self-aware young men.