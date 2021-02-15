Lauren Conrad used the photo to celebrate her husband William Tell for Valentine's Day

Lauren Conrad Shares Photo from Bathtime with Sons and Husband: 'Only Photo We Took Together' This Year

Lauren Conrad kept it real this Valentine's Day!

On Sunday, the designer and entrepreneur, 35, shared a candid photo from bathtime with husband William Tell and their two sons, 3-year-old Liam James and Charlie Wolf, 16 months.

"Happy Valentine's Day!! This is honestly the only photo we took together this entire year. William hates photos, but I love him," Conrad captioned the snap of her family.

She and Tell, 41, also seemed to celebrate with some homemade heart-shaped pizza, which she posted on her Instagram Story. Unfortunately, they slightly burned their meal.

"There's a heartburn joke in here somewhere," The Hills alum joked about their crispy pizza.

Conrad and her husband were set up by friends in 2012 on a Valentine's Day blind date. She announced their engagement on her blog in October 2013 and they married on Sept. 13, 2014, at a boutique winery in Santa Ynez, California.

Three years later, they welcomed their first child, son Liam, on July 5, 2017. Conrad gave birth to their second child Charlie on Oct. 8, 2019.

Conrad opened up to PEOPLE back in March of last year about motherhood and raising her boys to be respectful, self-aware young men.

"One of the things is just being a good role model. My husband [William Tell] and I work together and the amount of time spent at work and with the children is pretty equal between us," The Little Market co-founder said.